Dpi Trading Command Center

Dpi Trading Command Center is a read-only monitoring and analysis utility for MetaTrader 5. It provides a unified view of the connected trading account, including open positions, pending orders, account performance, trading history, strategy statistics and economic-calendar events.

The utility does not open, close, modify or delete trades or pending orders.

MAIN MODULES

Home

The Home module provides a summary of:

Balance and equity

Daily trading result

Floating profit or loss

Margin information

Current equity drawdown

Open positions and pending orders

Broker server time

Upcoming high-impact USD economic events

The dashboard supports full and minimized presentation modes, optional privacy protection, configurable identity fields and adaptive sizing.

Open Positions

This module displays active positions from the connected MT5 account in a structured, read-only ledger.

An integrated Pending Orders view allows positions and pending orders to be reviewed from the same module. Information is shown account-wide without limiting the results by chart symbol, Magic Number or Expert Advisor.

No position or pending order can be changed from the dashboard.

Analytics

The Analytics module combines current account information with the trading history available in the terminal.

Graph views include:

Closed Balance

Session Equity

Realized Drawdown

Daily Profit and Loss

Table views include:

Account Snapshot

Trading Periods

Exposure

Cash Flow

Where supported by the available account history, trading results are separated from deposits, withdrawals and other balance operations.

Account

The Account module contains three pages:

Overview

Risk

Cash Flow

It displays balance, equity, floating result, daily, weekly and monthly performance, margin usage, market exposure, current equity drawdown, session maximum drawdown, deposits, withdrawals and available cash-flow information.

Historical calculations depend on the account history available in MetaTrader 5. Estimated opening-balance information is identified separately from confirmed history data.

Journal

The Journal module provides trading and strategy statistics based on the available account history.

The Strategies view supports up to 100 strategy groups and displays ten groups per page. Strategies are ranked by cumulative net result and can be reviewed using First, Previous, Next and Last page controls.

News

The News module uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to display scheduled economic events, event times and impact levels.

The calendar engine can continue monitoring events while another module is displayed. No external news service, WebRequest or external API is used.

READ-ONLY OPERATION

Dpi Trading Command Center cannot:

Open or close trades

Modify Stop Loss or Take Profit

Create, modify or delete pending orders

Perform automatic trade execution

Use DLL files

Use WebRequest

Connect to external APIs

Export account information to external files

Only one visual module is displayed at a time. The permitted monitoring and data-processing functions can continue operating in the background.

INTERFACE

The dashboard uses a consistent interface across all modules and adapts to the available chart viewport.

Presentation options include:

Configurable dashboard position and scale

Full and minimized Home modes

Remembered presentation preferences

Optional privacy mode

Custom operator, trading desk and company identity

Responsive text and dashboard geometry

Optional integrated chart theme

Restoration of the previous chart appearance after removal

MAIN INPUTS

Command Center

Default Module — selects the module displayed after initialization.

Show Shell Title — shows or hides the Command Center title.

Home Presentation

Home Start Mode — selects Full, Minimized or Remember Previous State.

Dashboard X and Y — set the dashboard position.

Dashboard Scale — controls the presentation scale.

Remember Presentation — saves supported presentation settings.

Privacy Mode — hides sensitive account information.

Apply Atlantic Theme — applies the integrated chart theme.

Restore Original Theme — restores the previous chart appearance when the utility is removed.

Home Identity

Operator Name

Trading Desk

Company Name

Primary Slogan

Custom Motto

Home Quote and News

Quote Mode — selects rotating quotes, custom motto or off.

Use Broker Server Time

Enable Next High-Impact News

News Look-Ahead Days

News Refresh Interval

Analytics Presentation

Default Graph

Default Table

Dashboard X and Y

Dashboard Scale

Remember Presentation

Privacy Mode

Analytics Data

Live Refresh Interval

History Refresh Interval

Maximum History Deals

Daily Bars

Session Equity Points

INSTALLATION

Install the product through MetaTrader 5. Attach Dpi Trading Command Center to one chart. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected to the trading account. Use the navigation controls to move between modules. Use a sufficiently large chart window for the clearest presentation.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Dpi Trading Command Center is a monitoring and analysis utility. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading signals, guaranteed results or market predictions.

Historical calculations depend on the account history supplied by the broker and available in the terminal. Economic-calendar information depends on the built-in MetaTrader 5 calendar service and the terminal connection.

Account values, symbol specifications, digits, commissions and other trading information are supplied by the connected broker. Users should verify the displayed information against their account records and should not base a trading decision on one metric alone.