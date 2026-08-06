Dpi Trading Command Center
- Utilities
-
Putu Hery SiswantoHello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 2.8
Dpi Trading Command Center
Dpi Trading Command Center is a read-only monitoring and analysis utility for MetaTrader 5. It provides a unified view of the connected trading account, including open positions, pending orders, account performance, trading history, strategy statistics and economic-calendar events.
The utility does not open, close, modify or delete trades or pending orders.
MAIN MODULES
-
Home
The Home module provides a summary of:
-
Balance and equity
-
Daily trading result
-
Floating profit or loss
-
Margin information
-
Current equity drawdown
-
Open positions and pending orders
-
Broker server time
-
Upcoming high-impact USD economic events
The dashboard supports full and minimized presentation modes, optional privacy protection, configurable identity fields and adaptive sizing.
-
Open Positions
This module displays active positions from the connected MT5 account in a structured, read-only ledger.
An integrated Pending Orders view allows positions and pending orders to be reviewed from the same module. Information is shown account-wide without limiting the results by chart symbol, Magic Number or Expert Advisor.
No position or pending order can be changed from the dashboard.
-
Analytics
The Analytics module combines current account information with the trading history available in the terminal.
Graph views include:
-
Closed Balance
-
Session Equity
-
Realized Drawdown
-
Daily Profit and Loss
Table views include:
-
Account Snapshot
-
Trading Periods
-
Exposure
-
Cash Flow
Where supported by the available account history, trading results are separated from deposits, withdrawals and other balance operations.
-
Account
The Account module contains three pages:
-
Overview
-
Risk
-
Cash Flow
It displays balance, equity, floating result, daily, weekly and monthly performance, margin usage, market exposure, current equity drawdown, session maximum drawdown, deposits, withdrawals and available cash-flow information.
Historical calculations depend on the account history available in MetaTrader 5. Estimated opening-balance information is identified separately from confirmed history data.
-
Journal
The Journal module provides trading and strategy statistics based on the available account history.
The Strategies view supports up to 100 strategy groups and displays ten groups per page. Strategies are ranked by cumulative net result and can be reviewed using First, Previous, Next and Last page controls.
-
News
The News module uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to display scheduled economic events, event times and impact levels.
The calendar engine can continue monitoring events while another module is displayed. No external news service, WebRequest or external API is used.
READ-ONLY OPERATION
Dpi Trading Command Center cannot:
-
Open or close trades
-
Modify Stop Loss or Take Profit
-
Create, modify or delete pending orders
-
Perform automatic trade execution
-
Use DLL files
-
Use WebRequest
-
Connect to external APIs
-
Export account information to external files
Only one visual module is displayed at a time. The permitted monitoring and data-processing functions can continue operating in the background.
INTERFACE
The dashboard uses a consistent interface across all modules and adapts to the available chart viewport.
Presentation options include:
-
Configurable dashboard position and scale
-
Full and minimized Home modes
-
Remembered presentation preferences
-
Optional privacy mode
-
Custom operator, trading desk and company identity
-
Responsive text and dashboard geometry
-
Optional integrated chart theme
-
Restoration of the previous chart appearance after removal
MAIN INPUTS
Command Center
-
Default Module — selects the module displayed after initialization.
-
Show Shell Title — shows or hides the Command Center title.
Home Presentation
-
Home Start Mode — selects Full, Minimized or Remember Previous State.
-
Dashboard X and Y — set the dashboard position.
-
Dashboard Scale — controls the presentation scale.
-
Remember Presentation — saves supported presentation settings.
-
Privacy Mode — hides sensitive account information.
-
Apply Atlantic Theme — applies the integrated chart theme.
-
Restore Original Theme — restores the previous chart appearance when the utility is removed.
Home Identity
-
Operator Name
-
Trading Desk
-
Company Name
-
Primary Slogan
-
Custom Motto
Home Quote and News
-
Quote Mode — selects rotating quotes, custom motto or off.
-
Use Broker Server Time
-
Enable Next High-Impact News
-
News Look-Ahead Days
-
News Refresh Interval
Analytics Presentation
-
Default Graph
-
Default Table
-
Dashboard X and Y
-
Dashboard Scale
-
Remember Presentation
-
Privacy Mode
Analytics Data
-
Live Refresh Interval
-
History Refresh Interval
-
Maximum History Deals
-
Daily Bars
-
Session Equity Points
INSTALLATION
-
Install the product through MetaTrader 5.
-
Attach Dpi Trading Command Center to one chart.
-
Keep MetaTrader 5 connected to the trading account.
-
Use the navigation controls to move between modules.
-
Use a sufficiently large chart window for the clearest presentation.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Dpi Trading Command Center is a monitoring and analysis utility. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading signals, guaranteed results or market predictions.
Historical calculations depend on the account history supplied by the broker and available in the terminal. Economic-calendar information depends on the built-in MetaTrader 5 calendar service and the terminal connection.
Account values, symbol specifications, digits, commissions and other trading information are supplied by the connected broker. Users should verify the displayed information against their account records and should not base a trading decision on one metric alone.