Dpi Trading Command Center

  • Utilities
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner at  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Indonesia
    • 734
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 2.8

Dpi Trading Command Center

Dpi Trading Command Center is a read-only monitoring and analysis utility for MetaTrader 5. It provides a unified view of the connected trading account, including open positions, pending orders, account performance, trading history, strategy statistics and economic-calendar events.

The utility does not open, close, modify or delete trades or pending orders.

MAIN MODULES

  1. Home

The Home module provides a summary of:

  • Balance and equity

  • Daily trading result

  • Floating profit or loss

  • Margin information

  • Current equity drawdown

  • Open positions and pending orders

  • Broker server time

  • Upcoming high-impact USD economic events

The dashboard supports full and minimized presentation modes, optional privacy protection, configurable identity fields and adaptive sizing.

  1. Open Positions

This module displays active positions from the connected MT5 account in a structured, read-only ledger.

An integrated Pending Orders view allows positions and pending orders to be reviewed from the same module. Information is shown account-wide without limiting the results by chart symbol, Magic Number or Expert Advisor.

No position or pending order can be changed from the dashboard.

  1. Analytics

The Analytics module combines current account information with the trading history available in the terminal.

Graph views include:

  • Closed Balance

  • Session Equity

  • Realized Drawdown

  • Daily Profit and Loss

Table views include:

  • Account Snapshot

  • Trading Periods

  • Exposure

  • Cash Flow

Where supported by the available account history, trading results are separated from deposits, withdrawals and other balance operations.

  1. Account

The Account module contains three pages:

  • Overview

  • Risk

  • Cash Flow

It displays balance, equity, floating result, daily, weekly and monthly performance, margin usage, market exposure, current equity drawdown, session maximum drawdown, deposits, withdrawals and available cash-flow information.

Historical calculations depend on the account history available in MetaTrader 5. Estimated opening-balance information is identified separately from confirmed history data.

  1. Journal

The Journal module provides trading and strategy statistics based on the available account history.

The Strategies view supports up to 100 strategy groups and displays ten groups per page. Strategies are ranked by cumulative net result and can be reviewed using First, Previous, Next and Last page controls.

  1. News

The News module uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to display scheduled economic events, event times and impact levels.

The calendar engine can continue monitoring events while another module is displayed. No external news service, WebRequest or external API is used.

READ-ONLY OPERATION

Dpi Trading Command Center cannot:

  • Open or close trades

  • Modify Stop Loss or Take Profit

  • Create, modify or delete pending orders

  • Perform automatic trade execution

  • Use DLL files

  • Use WebRequest

  • Connect to external APIs

  • Export account information to external files

Only one visual module is displayed at a time. The permitted monitoring and data-processing functions can continue operating in the background.

INTERFACE

The dashboard uses a consistent interface across all modules and adapts to the available chart viewport.

Presentation options include:

  • Configurable dashboard position and scale

  • Full and minimized Home modes

  • Remembered presentation preferences

  • Optional privacy mode

  • Custom operator, trading desk and company identity

  • Responsive text and dashboard geometry

  • Optional integrated chart theme

  • Restoration of the previous chart appearance after removal

MAIN INPUTS

Command Center

  • Default Module — selects the module displayed after initialization.

  • Show Shell Title — shows or hides the Command Center title.

Home Presentation

  • Home Start Mode — selects Full, Minimized or Remember Previous State.

  • Dashboard X and Y — set the dashboard position.

  • Dashboard Scale — controls the presentation scale.

  • Remember Presentation — saves supported presentation settings.

  • Privacy Mode — hides sensitive account information.

  • Apply Atlantic Theme — applies the integrated chart theme.

  • Restore Original Theme — restores the previous chart appearance when the utility is removed.

Home Identity

  • Operator Name

  • Trading Desk

  • Company Name

  • Primary Slogan

  • Custom Motto

Home Quote and News

  • Quote Mode — selects rotating quotes, custom motto or off.

  • Use Broker Server Time

  • Enable Next High-Impact News

  • News Look-Ahead Days

  • News Refresh Interval

Analytics Presentation

  • Default Graph

  • Default Table

  • Dashboard X and Y

  • Dashboard Scale

  • Remember Presentation

  • Privacy Mode

Analytics Data

  • Live Refresh Interval

  • History Refresh Interval

  • Maximum History Deals

  • Daily Bars

  • Session Equity Points

INSTALLATION

  1. Install the product through MetaTrader 5.

  2. Attach Dpi Trading Command Center to one chart.

  3. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected to the trading account.

  4. Use the navigation controls to move between modules.

  5. Use a sufficiently large chart window for the clearest presentation.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Dpi Trading Command Center is a monitoring and analysis utility. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading signals, guaranteed results or market predictions.

Historical calculations depend on the account history supplied by the broker and available in the terminal. Economic-calendar information depends on the built-in MetaTrader 5 calendar service and the terminal connection.

Account values, symbol specifications, digits, commissions and other trading information are supplied by the connected broker. Users should verify the displayed information against their account records and should not base a trading decision on one metric alone.

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