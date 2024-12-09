Seff
- Göstergeler
- Oleg Borisov
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Güncellendi: 9 Aralık 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Indicator Seff designed for both beginners and professionals.
This indicator generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades and will help you:
- reduce the number of errors when opennig orders;
- predict price movement(in absent of significant news);
- do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit;
- do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey":
- and increase the profitability of trading.
Does not redraw and works by opening bar.
Settings
ALARM- enable/disable the alarm
Push - enable/disable Push notification