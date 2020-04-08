Seff

Indicator  Seff designed for both beginners and professionals.

This indicator generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades and will help you:

  • reduce the number of errors when opennig orders;
  • predict price movement(in absent of significant news);
  • do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit;
  • do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey":
  • and increase the profitability of trading.
Does not redraw and works by opening bar.

Settings

ALARM- enable/disable the alarm
Push - enable/disable Push notification

