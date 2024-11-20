HOW TO IDENTIFY AN EVENT CODE IN THE OFFICIAL MQL5 CALENDAR

If you need to know the code of a specific event in the MQL5 economic calendar, follow these steps to easily find it:
Steps to obtain the event code:
-
Access the MQL5 economic calendar:
Please go to the official calendar website by clicking on the following link:
Economic Calendar of MQL5
-
Select the desired news:
Find and click on the economic event that interests you.
Example:
Suppose you select the following event:
3. Click on the news you chose:
Select the economic event you are interested in. This will open a page with detailed information about the news, such as current and historical values and other relevant data.
4. Check out the event link:
In the address bar of your browser, you will see the URL of the news page. This link has a specific structure:
https://www.mql5.com/language/economic-calendar/country/event-code
Link structure breakdown:
- Language: Displays the language in which the MQL5 news calendar page is displayed (for example, en for English or es for Spanish).
- Country: Indicates the country associated with the event.
- Event code: It is the unique identifier we are looking for.
5. Identify the event code:
The event code appears right after the country in the URL.
Example:
For the news EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change, the link would be something like:
https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar/united-states/eia-crude-oil-stocks-change
- In this case, the event code is: eia-crude-oil-stocks-change.
Quick summary:
- Click on the news that interests you.
- Check the link in the address bar.
- Find the code immediately after the country mentioned in the link.
With these steps, you will be able to identify the code of any economic event in MQL5 in a simple way.