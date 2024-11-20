HOW TO IDENTIFY AN EVENT CODE IN THE OFFICIAL MQL5 CALENDAR

If you need to know the code of a specific event in the MQL5 economic calendar, follow these steps to easily find it:

Steps to obtain the event code:

Access the MQL5 economic calendar:

Please go to the official calendar website by clicking on the following link:

Economic Calendar of MQL5 Select the desired news:

Find and click on the economic event that interests you. Example:

Suppose you select the following event:



3. Click on the news you chose:

Select the economic event you are interested in. This will open a page with detailed information about the news, such as current and historical values and other relevant data.





4. Check out the event link:

In the address bar of your browser, you will see the URL of the news page. This link has a specific structure:

https:

Link structure breakdown:

Language: Displays the language in which the MQL5 news calendar page is displayed (for example, en for English or es for Spanish).

Displays the language in which the MQL5 news calendar page is displayed (for example, en for English or es for Spanish). Country: Indicates the country associated with the event.

Indicates the country associated with the event. Event code: It is the unique identifier we are looking for.





5. Identify the event code:

The event code appears right after the country in the URL.

Example:

For the news EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change, the link would be something like:

In this case, the event code is: eia-crude-oil-stocks-change .





Quick summary:

Click on the news that interests you. Check the link in the address bar. Find the code immediately after the country mentioned in the link.

With these steps, you will be able to identify the code of any economic event in MQL5 in a simple way.



