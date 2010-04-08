Delta Volume Indicator

Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision! 

Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to anticipate price direction. With unparalleled accuracy, it goes beyond the basic volume analysis, providing you with deep insight into where "big money" is positioning.

This is not just any indicator; it’s a game-changer! Developed to cater to traders who demand high reliability and consistency, the Delta Volume Profile Indicator uses advanced volume profile techniques that allow you to view the market through the lens of top-tier market participants. Get ready to spot the levels where smart money is actively trading and join their ranks by capitalizing on hidden imbalances and crucial price levels that drive significant market moves.

Features:

  • Real-Time Delta Volume Analysis: Tracks buy and sell imbalances as they happen, giving you a true real-time advantage.
  • Aggressive Buyers and Sellers : It identify when aggressive buyers or sellers are dominating the market. Passive buyers and sellers are not keen in market participation.
  • Institutional-Grade Reliability: Provides you with the confidence that professionals and institutions have, ensuring you trade with conviction.
  • Powerful Visuals: Clear and detailed profiles that highlight the Delta Value of significant volume, making it easy to spot high-impact price levels.
  • Foot Print: Individual Candle Delta Footprint shows on the chart
  • Customizable Candle Display Settings: Set it up according to your trading style, with adjustable numbers of Delta display candle to ensure you are looking at volume profile in real time according to your settings.
  • Plug-and-Play Interface: Seamless integration with your platform, making it easy to install and start using right away.

Get ahead of the curve with the Delta Volume Profile Indicator! Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or a long-term investor, this indicator brings you an edge that’s usually reserved for the institutional elite. Now is your chance to experience the power of real-time delta volume profile analysis and make the market’s hidden movements work for you!

Don’t just trade – Trade smart, trade powerful! Get the Delta Volume Profile Indicator now and elevate your trading to the next level.

This indicator available for MT4 and MT5 Version -- 

NOTE: Delta Volume Indicator is designed to show Historic and Present candle Delta volume as it is shown on the image, if otherwise kindly message me directly. Thanks

 


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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
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Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
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Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
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WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
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Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
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