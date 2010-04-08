Delta Volume Indicator

Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!

Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to anticipate price direction. With unparalleled accuracy, it goes beyond the basic volume analysis, providing you with deep insight into where "big money" is positioning.

This is not just any indicator; it’s a game-changer! Developed to cater to traders who demand high reliability and consistency, the Delta Volume Profile Indicator uses advanced volume profile techniques that allow you to view the market through the lens of top-tier market participants. Get ready to spot the levels where smart money is actively trading and join their ranks by capitalizing on hidden imbalances and crucial price levels that drive significant market moves.

Features:

Real-Time Delta Volume Analysis: Tracks buy and sell imbalances as they happen, giving you a true real-time advantage.

Aggressive Buyers and Sellers : It identify when aggressive buyers or sellers are dominating the market. Passive buyers and sellers are not keen in market participation.

Institutional-Grade Reliability: Provides you with the confidence that professionals and institutions have, ensuring you trade with conviction.

Powerful Visuals: Clear and detailed profiles that highlight the Delta Value of significant volume, making it easy to spot high-impact price levels.

Foot Print: Individual Candle Delta Footprint shows on the chart

Customizable Candle Display Settings: Set it up according to your trading style, with adjustable numbers of Delta display candle to ensure you are looking at volume profile in real time according to your settings.

Plug-and-Play Interface: Seamless integration with your platform, making it easy to install and start using right away.

Get ahead of the curve with the Delta Volume Profile Indicator! Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or a long-term investor, this indicator brings you an edge that’s usually reserved for the institutional elite. Now is your chance to experience the power of real-time delta volume profile analysis and make the market’s hidden movements work for you!

Don’t just trade – Trade smart, trade powerful! Get the Delta Volume Profile Indicator now and elevate your trading to the next level.

This indicator available for MT4 and MT5 Version --



NOTE: Delta Volume Indicator is designed to show Historic and Present candle Delta volume as it is shown on the image, if otherwise kindly message me directly. Thanks



