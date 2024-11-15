Session Range Highlight 4 Price Action SMC V2

  • Indicators
  • Pham Tien Thanh
    Pham Tien Thanh

    Pham Tien Thanh

    4.8 (8)
    Welcome to my profile,
    You can call me Timmy,
    In 2018 after graduated, I worked in a technology company as a software developer.
    Like you and other people, I want to earn more money. I was looking for opportunities to make money while trying to work hard in the company.
    9 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Liquidity is one of the most crucial aspects of the forex market. We can say that liquidity exists at every level of price, but there are certain areas where liquidity tends to be higher.

The session high/low is one such area, which is why we developed this indicator.

Why Session Range?

  • Helps traders identify session liquidity: The session high/low represents a key liquidity pool, especially during the Asian session.
  • Provides insight into your session position: This indicator allows you to pinpoint which trading session is currently active—be it the Asian, London, or New York session.
  • Visually appealing design: We've developed an intuitive and attractive user interface for a better experience.

Committed to Supporting You:

If you encounter any challenges or have questions about using our tool, we are here to assist. Your feedback is always welcome, and we’re dedicated to providing the support you need.

We don't just release our product and walk away; we're committed to continuously improving it.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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