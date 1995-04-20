Session Range Highlight 4 Price Action SMC V2

Liquidity is one of the most crucial aspects of the forex market. We can say that liquidity exists at every level of price, but there are certain areas where liquidity tends to be higher.

The session high/low is one such area, which is why we developed this indicator.

Why Session Range?

  • Helps traders identify session liquidity: The session high/low represents a key liquidity pool, especially during the Asian session.
  • Provides insight into your session position: This indicator allows you to pinpoint which trading session is currently active—be it the Asian, London, or New York session.
  • Visually appealing design: We've developed an intuitive and attractive user interface for a better experience.

Committed to Supporting You:

If you encounter any challenges or have questions about using our tool, we are here to assist. Your feedback is always welcome, and we’re dedicated to providing the support you need.

We don't just release our product and walk away; we're committed to continuously improving it.


