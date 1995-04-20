Session Range Highlight 4 Price Action SMC V2

Liquidity is one of the most crucial aspects of the forex market. We can say that liquidity exists at every level of price, but there are certain areas where liquidity tends to be higher.

The session high/low is one such area, which is why we developed this indicator.

Why Session Range?

  • Helps traders identify session liquidity: The session high/low represents a key liquidity pool, especially during the Asian session.
  • Provides insight into your session position: This indicator allows you to pinpoint which trading session is currently active—be it the Asian, London, or New York session.
  • Visually appealing design: We've developed an intuitive and attractive user interface for a better experience.

Committed to Supporting You:

If you encounter any challenges or have questions about using our tool, we are here to assist. Your feedback is always welcome, and we’re dedicated to providing the support you need.

We don't just release our product and walk away; we're committed to continuously improving it.


Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
InsideBar Highlight 4 Price Action and SMC Trader
Pham Tien Thanh
5 (2)
Indicatori
Se stai utilizzando Inside Bar su TradingView, dove individuare inside bars è facile e rassicurante, ma non lo trovi sul mercato MQL, la tua ricerca termina qui. Perché InsideBar Highlight? Semplice come l'ABC: Inside bars reso semplice. Il nostro strumento si concentra sul corpo della candela, così vedi ciò che conta senza mal di testa. Il tuo stile, la tua scelta: Ti piace colorato o tutto uguale? Tu decidi. Individua senza sforzo movimenti verso l'alto o verso il basso. Si adatta come un guan
FREE
Imbalance Bar 4 Price Action
Pham Tien Thanh
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
An imbalance bar or candle, also called a fair value gap (FVG) or inefficiency, shows strong buying or selling in the market or weak buying or selling that causes prices to move quickly with high momentum. This is why it's an important part of price action analysis. Our indicator offers three main benefits: Clear Design: The imbalance bar is built into the candle with a simple, clean look that makes it easy for traders to spot while keeping the chart tidy. Easy to Use: A hotkey lets traders quic
FREE
World Clock
Pham Tien Thanh
Utilità
I'm a trader in Vietnam, I mainly trade during the London session. However, the morning in Vietnam is midnight in London, and evening in Vietnam is afternoon in London. This time difference makes it difficult for me to visualize how other traders, especially Floor Traders and Bank traders, operate in London. I also didn’t want to buy a physical clock, so I created this indicator. Main Features: Displays time in specific time zones like UTC/GMT+0 or GMT+2 Customizable clock settings: adjust font,
FREE
Ladder Bot S Trading Your Style
Pham Tien Thanh
Experts
L A D D E R   B O T   -   T R A D I N G   Y O U R   S T Y L E Why "your style"? Because you are the one who designs it. How Can Ladder Bot Help You? Run your custom strategy – exactly how you want it Operates 24/7 without fatigue Replaces hours of screen time with automation ️ How Does It Work? No one can predict where the market will go. But one thing is certain: the market never moves in a straight line from A to B. It moves in waves — impulse and pullback. That simple truth opens op
Grid Bot L Trading Your Style
Pham Tien Thanh
Experts
G R I D   B O T   -   T R A D I N G   Y O U R   S T Y L E Why "your style"? Because you are the one who designs it. First of all, this bot was made for me, I used it. However we are investor, what we care is money, that why I sell it   (please note that, I am selling it with a high price) Back to the product, the logic of it is very simple, you can made it by yourself, now AI is very popular, you totally can do that. But, if you need a shot without investing your time, give this ea a try here!
