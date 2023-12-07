InsideBar Highlight 4 Price Action and SMC Trader

5
  • Indicators
  • Pham Tien Thanh
    Pham Tien Thanh

    Pham Tien Thanh

    4.8 (8)
    Welcome to my profile,
    You can call me Timmy,
    In 2018 after graduated, I worked in a technology company as a software developer.
    Like you and other people, I want to earn more money. I was looking for opportunities to make money while trying to work hard in the company.
    9 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 9 September 2024

If you are using the Inside Bar on Trading View, where spotting inside bars is easy and comforting, but found it missing in the MQL market – your search ends here.

Why InsideBar Highlight?

Easy as ABC: Inside bars made simple. Our tool focuses on the candle body, so you see what matters without any headaches.

Your Style, Your Choice: Like it colorful or all the same? You decide. Spot upward or downward moves effortlessly.

Fits Like a Glove: Our highlighting isn't just for show. It fits each candle perfectly, making your charts clean and easy to read.

Sharing a Helping Hand:

If you're facing any challenges or have questions about using our tool, we're here for you. Your comment are welcome, and we're here to help with anything you need. InsideBar Highlight 4 is more than a tool; it's a supportive community where your questions and experiences matter.


Reviews 5
Kris
211
Kris 2024.11.11 22:48 
 

I've been searching for this for years. Thank you so much, I might be upgrading to mt5 in the coming years. Do you plan on making an MT5 version?

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.10.25 20:52 
 

Thank you...

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.02.21 00:06 
 

That's great! Finally found the indicator I needed, and I love it so much. Thank you very much Fan! Wishing you happiness and happiness every day!

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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An imbalance bar or candle, also called a fair value gap (FVG) or inefficiency, shows strong buying or selling in the market or weak buying or selling that causes prices to move quickly with high momentum. This is why it's an important part of price action analysis. Our indicator offers three main benefits: Clear Design: The imbalance bar is built into the candle with a simple, clean look that makes it easy for traders to spot while keeping the chart tidy. Easy to Use: A hotkey lets traders quic
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I'm a trader in Vietnam, I mainly trade during the London session. However, the morning in Vietnam is midnight in London, and evening in Vietnam is afternoon in London. This time difference makes it difficult for me to visualize how other traders, especially Floor Traders and Bank traders, operate in London. I also didn’t want to buy a physical clock, so I created this indicator. Main Features: Displays time in specific time zones like UTC/GMT+0 or GMT+2 Customizable clock settings: adjust font,
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CauCa Server is the command and control center for the Fishing Strategy ecosystem. It manages state, automation switches, signal-based actions, and visual trading structure so your strategy can run with better coordination and less manual intervention. The Server EA gives you centralized control over BUY and SELL behavior, supports auto-action from valid signals, and aligns strategy visualization with live client state. It is designed for traders who want stronger operational control, cleaner au
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Meet ZenGong, the mindful trading companion for MetaTrader 5. ZenGong is not another signal tool. It is a focus tool. While the market moves, ZenGong brings a calm animated monk and rhythmic gong pulse directly onto your chart, turning every tick into a gentle reminder: stay present, stay disciplined, stay in control. Why traders love ZenGong: Instant emotional reset Each visual cycle and gong cue helps interrupt impulse-driven reactions before they become costly mistakes. Better focus in real
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CauCa Client is a smart execution engine built for the Fishing Strategy, a method designed to patiently cast entries, scale positions in layers, and react quickly when market conditions become favorable. It focuses on precision order handling, dynamic layer management, and stable behavior in fast-moving sessions. This Client EA is ideal for traders who want disciplined, rule-based execution without manual stress. It helps maintain consistency in grid expansion, order structure, and timing, while
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Pham Tien Thanh
Indicators
Liquidity is one of the most crucial aspects of the forex market. We can say that liquidity exists at every level of price, but there are certain areas where liquidity tends to be higher. The session high/low is one such area, which is why we developed this indicator. Why Session Range? Helps traders identify session liquidity : The session high/low represents a key liquidity pool, especially during the Asian session. Provides insight into your session position : This indicator allows you to pi
Ladder Bot S Trading Your Style
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L A D D E R   B O T   -   T R A D I N G   Y O U R   S T Y L E Why "your style"? Because you are the one who designs it. How Can Ladder Bot Help You? Run your custom strategy – exactly how you want it Operates 24/7 without fatigue Replaces hours of screen time with automation ️ How Does It Work? No one can predict where the market will go. But one thing is certain: the market never moves in a straight line from A to B. It moves in waves — impulse and pullback. That simple truth opens op
Grid Bot L Trading Your Style
Pham Tien Thanh
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G R I D   B O T   -   T R A D I N G   Y O U R   S T Y L E Why "your style"? Because you are the one who designs it. First of all, this bot was made for me, I used it. However we are investor, what we care is money, that why I sell it   (please note that, I am selling it with a high price) Back to the product, the logic of it is very simple, you can made it by yourself, now AI is very popular, you totally can do that. But, if you need a shot without investing your time, give this ea a try here!
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Kris
211
Kris 2024.11.11 22:48 
 

I've been searching for this for years. Thank you so much, I might be upgrading to mt5 in the coming years. Do you plan on making an MT5 version?

Pham Tien Thanh
3250
Reply from developer Pham Tien Thanh 2024.11.12 07:52
Hi Kris, I've spead a lot of time on searching this one also before decided to develop it.
Currently, my system is working on mt4, and to be hones, I still struggle on how to be profitable then I don't know if I have time to working on developing it for mt5 or not.
Anyway, thank you for your comment, I will thinking about that.
[Deleted] 2024.11.05 20:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.10.25 20:52 
 

Thank you...

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.02.21 00:06 
 

That's great! Finally found the indicator I needed, and I love it so much. Thank you very much Fan! Wishing you happiness and happiness every day!

Pham Tien Thanh
3250
Reply from developer Pham Tien Thanh 2024.02.27 08:46
I appreciate you like it.
Enjoy!
Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.12.13 08:46 
 

Works fantastic on the 5 min chart.

Pham Tien Thanh
3250
Reply from developer Pham Tien Thanh 2023.12.15 05:37
Thank you for using this indicator; I hope it helps increase your earnings 💵
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