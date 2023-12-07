InsideBar Highlight 4 Price Action and SMC Trader

If you are using the Inside Bar on Trading View, where spotting inside bars is easy and comforting, but found it missing in the MQL market – your search ends here.

Why InsideBar Highlight?

Easy as ABC: Inside bars made simple. Our tool focuses on the candle body, so you see what matters without any headaches.

Your Style, Your Choice: Like it colorful or all the same? You decide. Spot upward or downward moves effortlessly.

Fits Like a Glove: Our highlighting isn't just for show. It fits each candle perfectly, making your charts clean and easy to read.

Sharing a Helping Hand:

If you're facing any challenges or have questions about using our tool, we're here for you. Your comment are welcome, and we're here to help with anything you need. InsideBar Highlight 4 is more than a tool; it's a supportive community where your questions and experiences matter.



