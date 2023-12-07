InsideBar Highlight 4 Price Action and SMC Trader
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Pham Tien ThanhWelcome to my profile,
You can call me Timmy,
In 2018 after graduated, I worked in a technology company as a software developer.
Like you and other people, I want to earn more money. I was looking for opportunities to make money while trying to work hard in the company.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 September 2024
If you are using the Inside Bar on Trading View, where spotting inside bars is easy and comforting, but found it missing in the MQL market – your search ends here.
Why InsideBar Highlight?
Easy as ABC: Inside bars made simple. Our tool focuses on the candle body, so you see what matters without any headaches.
Your Style, Your Choice: Like it colorful or all the same? You decide. Spot upward or downward moves effortlessly.
Fits Like a Glove: Our highlighting isn't just for show. It fits each candle perfectly, making your charts clean and easy to read.
Sharing a Helping Hand:
If you're facing any challenges or have questions about using our tool, we're here for you. Your comment are welcome, and we're here to help with anything you need. InsideBar Highlight 4 is more than a tool; it's a supportive community where your questions and experiences matter.
I've been searching for this for years. Thank you so much, I might be upgrading to mt5 in the coming years. Do you plan on making an MT5 version?