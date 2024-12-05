World Clock

  • Utilities
  • Pham Tien Thanh
    Pham Tien Thanh

    Pham Tien Thanh

    4.8 (8)
    Welcome to my profile,
    You can call me Timmy,
    In 2018 after graduated, I worked in a technology company as a software developer.
    Like you and other people, I want to earn more money. I was looking for opportunities to make money while trying to work hard in the company.
    9 products
  • Version: 1.0

I'm a trader in Vietnam, I mainly trade during the London session.
However, the morning in Vietnam is midnight in London, and evening in Vietnam is afternoon in London.
This time difference makes it difficult for me to visualize how other traders, especially Floor Traders and Bank traders, operate in London. I also didn’t want to buy a physical clock, so I created this indicator.

Main Features:

  • Displays time in specific time zones like UTC/GMT+0 or GMT+2
  • Customizable clock settings: adjust font, size, and color
  • Multiple clocks can be shown by adding more instances of this indicator on your chart
Download it now before I start charging! Only the first 100 downloads are free. After that, the price goes up!


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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