EA crossover

A dual moving-average crossover Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide traders with a transparent, rule-based trading system that is both easy to understand and highly customizable. Rather than relying on hidden algorithms or complex decision-making processes, this EA uses the classic crossover of two moving averages to identify potential market trends and generate buy or sell signals. Every aspect of the strategy can be adjusted, allowing traders to tailor the system to different market conditions, trading styles, and financial instruments.
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4.67 (12)
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4.8 (5)
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Джованни Орсани
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PZ Stochastic EA MT5
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2.6 (5)
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Jesse De Souza Ferreira
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Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
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Musa Mampondo
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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