Mean Reversion Jutsu
- Experts
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- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 10 November 2024
Mean Reversion Jutsu is a mean reversion strategy EA designed for trading bollinger band and RSI trends. A sell signal is when the price extends above the rsi and also the bollinger band. This EA uses a grid-based approach to profit from dollar cost averaging striving for consistent gains over time. It incorporates strict stop-loss and breakeven measures to control potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Mean Reversion Jutsu is an honest trading system focused on achieving long-term results.
Mql5
User manual and EA settings:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758686
Features of this EA:
- Suitable currency pair: XAUUSD
- Load timeframe: One minute
- Trend based strategy with customisable grid for dollar cost averaging, no martingale
- Manages risk through limit maximum positions and maximum realised daily loss percentage
- Suitable for small capital accounts
- Suitable for low-spread, high-liquidity brokers, such as IC Markets
For the most accurate backtest results, please use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.