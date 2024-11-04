Boom Spike Tool

Hello guys this is The Rangers Fx We managed to create indicator for catching spikes on Boom 1000 Index,Boom 500 Index and Boom 300 Index infact this indicator words on all Booms that are available and the other ones that are still coming the future. How to use this Indicator 1st of all you must turn your timeframe to M1/M5 timeframe this indicator will send you an alert as for when to take your Buy trades and when to exit/close your trades (X) and do not be afraid when you open your trades and you are in a loss as long as this indicator ddnt show you a sign (X) to exit that mean you are still on the right direction of the market This Indicator its Non Repainting it will only show you what you see on the tutorial nothing more feel free to test this Indicator on Mql5 or whatsApp me to get it or simply purchase on mql5 whatsApp +27786420491
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Hello good people this is The Rangers Fx We have released indicator for Sniper entries it gives most signals on the lows and on the highs then other signals it's for continuation This indicator it's not complicated you only follow signals that are shown on the screen which is blue arrow for buy and red arrow for sell Timeframe is M15 (15 minutes) This indicator works on currencies,indices,cryptocurrencies,stocks,volatility index,step index etc as long as it's meta trader 5 this indicator will wo
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