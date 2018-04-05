Deriv Beast EA

Hello guys this is The Rangers Fx We managed to develop Boom and Crash robot that only focus on 4 index ●Crash 1000 index ●Boom 1000 index ●Boom 500 index ●Crash 500 index Strategy This robot was developed using candlestick pattern,Moving averages (EMA's) MACD divergence (Bullish)and MACD divergence (Bearish) Risk Management (default) We did set Crash 1000 as True which means if you don't change settings it will only trades Crash 1000 for you.This robot is using a minimum lot size which is 0.20 on all 4 index and it have stoploss and Take profit Additional Risk Management features ●Trailing Stop ●Trailing Step ●Trailing Start ●Breakeven Additional features ●Close All Trades (Green button on the lower left)to close your running trades if you want ●We also made our Balance and Equity to show on the top right of the chart This robot it's a long term robot that mean it can hold your trades for days so if you are not a long-term person you can still close when you are satisfied Contact The Rangers Fx on WhatsApp +27786420491 Gmail:Mkleinboy331@gmail.com



