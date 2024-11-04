Crash Spike Tool

Hello guys this is The Rangers Fx We managed to create indicator for catching spikes on Crash 1000 Index,Crash 500 Index and Crash 300 Index infact this indicator words on all Crashes that are available and the other ones that are still coming the future. How to use this Indicator 1st of all you must turn your timeframe to M1/M5 timeframe this indicator will send you an alert as for when to take your Sell trades and when to exit/close your trades (X) and do not be afraid when you open your trades and you are in a loss as long as this indicator ddnt show you a sign (X) to exit that mean you are still on the right direction of the market This Indicator its Non Repainting it will only show you what you see on the tutorial nothing more feel free to test this Indicator on Mql5 or whatsApp me to get it or simply purchase on mql5 whatsApp +27786420491