Sniper Target 1
- Indicators
- Kleinboy Thato Mahlangu
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 10
Hello good people this is The Rangers Fx We have released indicator for Sniper entries it gives most signals on the lows and on the highs then other signals it's for continuation This indicator it's not complicated you only follow signals that are shown on the screen which is blue arrow for buy and red arrow for sell Timeframe is M15 (15 minutes) This indicator works on currencies,indices,cryptocurrencies,stocks,volatility index,step index etc as long as it's meta trader 5 this indicator will work just like on the video and it doesn't choose brokers it's universal You can purchase this indicator my WhatsApp or mql5 WhatsApp +27813089796