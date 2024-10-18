Market Structure OrderBlocks

I have been trading on the SmartMoney system for a long time, and writing this indicator was inspired by it. The indicator is designed to better visualize the market structure, namely the moments of breaking the market structure, such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). The zones of the Order Blocks and the Imbalance are also drawn.  The indicator has a fine-tuning feature that allows you to customize it to your trading style.
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Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
The unique trading algorithm with a closed decision-making algorithm and with the display of points (arrows) for entering positions. There is only one "Factor 5" setting available in the indicator. It is recommended at the default value of 1. The big arrows are the entrance to the position. Small arrows- exit positions. It is also possible to use them as an independent point to open a position, but their potential is less than that of large arrows. The indicator has a built-in display of hor
TrendViewer PRO
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
A trend indicator visualizing the current trend. It has a buffer and can be used as an additional filter for your advisor. It is used to assess the current trend, and can also be used as a trailing stop. Unlike most trend indicators, during a sideways price movement, in most cases it retains the current direction and does not give a large number of false reversal signals.
Market Correlation WillSpread
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
WillSpread — Market Strength Indicator by Larry Williams for MetaTrader 5 !!!!!!!!!! Check out my Expert Advisor that also use market correlation    https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/consig/seller WillSpread is a professional indicator based on Larry Williams’ proprietary methodology (a trader with decades of experience), designed to analyze the hidden strength and weakness of assets through intermarket correlations. Perfect for identifying leading signals and confirming trends. What is WillSp
HarmoScope Pro
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
HarmoScope Pro — Professional Harmonic Pattern Indicator + Stop and Target Zones Find harmonic patterns with surgical precision. No more manual scanning, no more missed opportunities What It Does HarmoScope Pro automatically scans your charts for over 90 harmonic patterns across all timeframes. It identifies classic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, Shark, and many others — including rare and advanced formations. Once a pattern is detected, the indicator draws it directly on t
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