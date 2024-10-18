Market Structure OrderBlocks
- Indicators
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Aliaksei PinchukMonitoring of my Accounts👉 https://clck.ru/3STxjL
- Version: 2.18
- Activations: 10
I have been trading on the SmartMoney system for a long time, and writing this indicator was inspired by it. The indicator is designed to better visualize the market structure, namely the moments of breaking the market structure, such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). The zones of the Order Blocks and the Imbalance are also drawn. The indicator has a fine-tuning feature that allows you to customize it to your trading style.