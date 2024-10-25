ANOVA Seeking

**Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)**

**Core Statistical Framework:**
1. **ANOVA Analysis:**
   - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance
   - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions
   - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation

2. **R-squared Analysis:**
   - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)
   - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)
   - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)
   - Combined R² for overall market state
   - Determines sideways vs trending markets

**Trading Strategies:**

**Strategy 1 (Magic: 124577)**
- Primary: ATR H4 with ANOVA validation
- Entry: Simultaneous Buy/Sell Stop orders
- Confirmation: P-value < 0.15 and R² analysis
- Risk: 0.51% per trade
- RRR: 1:1.95
- Advanced SL/TP using ATR

**Strategy 2 (Magic: 124578)**
- Primary: Volume Profile with R² confirmation
- Entry: Buy/Sell Limit orders
- Martingale on profit targets
- Risk: 0.31% per trade
- RRR: 1:2.44
- Max 6 orders limit

**Strategy 3 (Magic: 124579)**
- ATR H4 Martingale with statistical validation
- Counter-trend entries
- Risk: 0.07% per trade
- RRR: 1:3.33
- Max 5 Martingale orders

**Market State Analysis:**
1. **Sideways Market Detection:**
   - R² < 0.6 for ATR/SD/EMA
   - Combined R² < 0.25
   - P-value significance testing

2. **Trend Confirmation:**
   - Strong R² correlations (≥ 0.75)
   - ANOVA significance levels
   - Volume profile support

**Additional Features:**
- Real-time statistical calculations
- Auto Break-Even system
- Order management controls
- Trading pause (03:00-07:00 Bangkok)
- P&L real-time display

**Risk Management Integration:**
- Strategy-specific risk allocation
- Statistical validation for entries
- Multi-layer protection system
- Advanced position sizing

This EA combines robust statistical analysis (ANOVA & R-squared) with practical trading strategies, offering a comprehensive approach to market analysis and trade execution.
Önerilen ürünler
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgilendirme: Fire Wave Uzman Danışmanı (EA), GBP/USD paritesi için 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın daha yüksek zaman dilimlerinde (H1 veya üzeri gibi) kullanılması riski önemli ölçüde artırır ve beklenenden daha yüksek geri çekilmelere yol açabilir. Bu, stratejinin 5 dakikalık grafik için optimize edilmiş benzersiz hesaplamalarından kaynaklanmaktadır. Ancak, daha düşük getiri ile daha düşük risk tercih ediyorsanız, EA EUR/USD paritesinde de
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Hedging Lots Repeat
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Forex Trading Strategy (Hedging Lots Repeat) I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance d
Trade Monster
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main Features Detect the best and most successful point of trend and reversal trend Easy-to-use Intuitive easy setup Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate Configuring not required Watches multiple timeframes for support and resistance Customizable Trailing stoploss and takeprofit Automatic Lot Size Optimization Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in c
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Uzman Danışmanlar
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
Uzman Danışmanlar
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Uzman Danışmanlar
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Remora fish
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have thei
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Forex Hunter
ShangLin Wu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick. If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points. This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot =
IntelliTrade
Vasile Silviu Urs
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex piyasasında maksimum kârlılığa ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış yenilikçi ticaret robotumuzla tanışın. Alım satım robotumuz, bekleyen emirleri cari fiyatın üstüne veya altına yerleştirmek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanır ve kar al ve zararı durdur parametrelerini belirleyebilir. Bu, kayıplarınızı sınırlayabilmenizi ve kazançlarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarabilmenizi sağlayarak hassas risk yönetimine izin verir. Alım satım robotumuz ayrıca karınızı güvence altına almanızı ve risk
Spready TripleEdge
Mohammed Azizul Huq
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu bir Çoklu Döviz Forex Robotudur ve desteklenen tüm pariteler için 1 grafikten işlem gerçekleştirir. Çoklu döviz EA'sı olduğu için MT4 kullanılarak geriye dönük test mümkün değildir. Birçok araştırma ve çeşitli aracı kurum ve ayarlarla yapılan canlı testlerin ardından bu sürüm yayınlanmıştır. Aylık %100-%500 kâr hedefiyle bir sonraki güncelleme için araştırmalar devam etmektedir. Gelecekteki güncellenmiş sürüm yalnızca bu EA'nın mevcut alıcılarına ve kurumsal müşterilere verilebilir; hemen alı
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Kapitalsecure
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
Lucky Star SO and MACD
Yurij Batura
Uzman Danışmanlar
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence  Expert advisor signal A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in man
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Top Algo v4
Yvan Musatov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Top Algo trading robot is a technical development for the automation of trading on the Forex currency market. Its goal is to help both novice market participants who do not have a fundamental base in the field of trading and professionals and to facilitate the process of increasing profits for experienced investors. Top Algo can also be called a multi-currency robot-advisor, as it can work on several currency pairs. A professional Top Algo expert can connect to your trading terminal and do
SAWA Framework EA FULL
Alejandro Funes
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAWA Framework  is the perfect tool for automatic or manual trading ! How does it work? You can trade manually or use it in automatic mode with your own strategy. The expert advisor opens a position when all signals enabled agree on the direction of the trend. It includes 3 types of Money Management: Fix Lot. Auto-lot calculated with a percentage of the account Balance in risk. Auto-lot calculated with a multiplier of the previous position. 3 types of Martingales: Disable. Enable adding in pro
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Uzman Danışmanlar
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Lucky Star SO
Yurij Batura
Uzman Danışmanlar
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator   A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in my bl
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI SNIPER EA, MT4 platformu için yaklaşık %90 doğruluk oranına sahip hassas bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Bu karlı scalping EA, şu anda piyasadaki en istikrarlı sistemlerden biridir. Yalnızca bu MQL5 web sitesinde sunulan orijinal bir üründür. - EA sürüm 25.15'i kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümündeki 2 Set dosyasını kullanın. - Bileşik faiz yöntemi ve scalping teknikleri uygulandı. - Sistem, piyasa oynaklığına bağlı olarak dinamik SL'yi otomatik olarak ayarlar. - EA, varsayılan
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fimathe MT4 Stratejinizi Otomatikleştirin - Verimlilik ve Hassasiyetle İşlem Yapın Açıklama: Fimathe Stratejisi, karlılığıyla geniş bir tanınma kazanmış olmasının yanı sıra uzun saatler süren piyasa izleme gerekliliğiyle de bilinir. Bu sorunu ele almak için Fimathe MT4'ü tanıtarak stratejinizin otomatik olarak uygulanmasını sağlayan bir robot sunuyoruz. Nasıl Çalışır: Fimathe MT4, "yarı otomatik" modda çalışır. Siz analizinizi yaparsınız ve robot, buna dayalı olarak işlemleri gerçekleştirir.
Elementary E
Vladimir Gorbachev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an efficient and yet simple Expert Advisor not using indicators, which can determine the following: the future direction of movement of quotes, their strength, trade levels for the current and next trading day. The Expert Advisor runs on the "here and now" principle, which means that the EA tracks a lot of parameters of the price behavior in real time. Based on this Expert Advisor, a certain trading strategy was developed and tested in real time. The ELEMENTARY strategy consists of three
Tradzor AI MT4
Akshit Bhayana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid. Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setup
Lucky Star MA and MACD
Yurij Batura
Uzman Danışmanlar
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD,  Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real acc
Trendster
Ehizogie Iredia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate. This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Consolidation
Mano Boonsok
Uzman Danışmanlar
Concept Overview The ConsolidationEA is designed to identify price consolidation levels on the M5 (5-minute) chart and enter trades when breakouts occur beyond these levels. By focusing on periods of low volatility (consolidation) followed by high volatility (breakouts), this EA attempts to capitalize on price trends that follow consolidation phases. Key Features Consolidation Detection : The EA identifies consolidation periods by checking if the price remains within a specific range (determined
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt