Simcar

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION ;

An assistant that allows you to easily open your transactions.

It closes all the transactions you have opened when it reaches the specified profit point.

It also ensures that all transactions in your hedge positions are closed at the specified profit target.

With this application, you can easily try your strategy on the test device.

It allows you to follow the profit and loss status of all transactions on your platform on the screen.

PRODUCT PARAMETERS ;

LotSize : 0.01

ProfitTarget: 1.0

MagicNumber: 652358

extremely easy to use and set up.
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