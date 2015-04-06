Simple Trading and High Profits

About the Ea

This EA is based on Heiden Achi smoothed candles in addition to the analysis of the lows and highs along with the analysis of the behaviour of the last 100 hundred bars it implements volumes according to probabilities of success

TO get the highest profitability never use this EA with only one trade it is preferable to use it with a minimum of 5 open position  better results will be achieved with 10 open positions


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Money Up
Adel Haouam
Experts
This expert is designed to catch up the last events in an hour time frame and compare it to previous hours and then make decisions, this hedging experts starts  from  0.10 , 0.50 and 1.50 depending on conditions  it moves from one level to the other  This expert have proven his effeciency through currency pairs and metals  as well it is adviced to use it with at least 10 pairs or different trades and the reason to get your investment back  within few days i suggest to start with 500 EUR or USD  
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