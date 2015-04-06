Simple Trading and High Profits

About the Ea

This EA is based on Heiden Achi smoothed candles in addition to the analysis of the lows and highs along with the analysis of the behaviour of the last 100 hundred bars it implements volumes according to probabilities of success

TO get the highest profitability never use this EA with only one trade it is preferable to use it with a minimum of 5 open position better results will be achieved with 10 open positions



