BuySellClose Hotkeys provides an efficient and rapid way to manage trades with just a single keystroke on your keyboard. This feature allows you to assign specific hotkeys for Buy, Sell, and Close All actions, making your trading experience smoother and faster.

Key Benefits:

Instant Order Execution: Assign hotkeys to quickly execute buy and sell orders, enabling immediate trade entry without navigating through multiple menus or moving the mouse extensively.

Assign hotkeys to quickly execute buy and sell orders, enabling immediate trade entry without navigating through multiple menus or moving the mouse extensively. Easy Order Closure: Configure a hotkey to instantly close all orders, simplifying trade management and reducing the time required for manual order closure.

Configure a hotkey to instantly close all orders, simplifying trade management and reducing the time required for manual order closure. Customizable Hotkeys: Easily set up and adjust hotkeys according to your trading preferences, ensuring a personalized and efficient trading workflow.

Easily set up and adjust hotkeys according to your trading preferences, ensuring a personalized and efficient trading workflow. Accelerated Trading Speed: By using hotkeys, you can speed up your trading process, allowing for quicker decision-making and order execution during crucial market movements.

With BuySellClose Hotkeys, you will experience a more efficient and intuitive trading environment, helping you focus on strategy and market analysis while handling trades accurately and swiftly.

Note: If possible, it's best to use a separate external keyboard for this purpose (even better if the keyboard supports macro keys or VIA). Additionally, you can combine this utility with the "Turbo Close All - To Close Orders Even Faster" script. Turbo Close All provides extremely fast order closing capabilities, and this is the method I use daily to achieve stable profits.

List of key codes you can use: (I avoid using number keys as they may cause confusion and inadvertently activate functions when entering prices or changing SL/TP...) Recommended: Use less commonly used keys on the keyboard that are not yet assigned as hotkeys in MT5 to avoid conflicts, such as HOME, END, DEL, ESC, UP, DOWN.

Home: 36

End: 35

Delete (Del): 46

Escape (Esc): 27

Up Arrow: 38

Down Arrow: 40

A: 65

B: 66

C: 67

D: 68

E: 69

F: 70

G: 71

H: 72

I: 73

J: 74

K: 75

L: 76

M: 77

N: 78

O: 79

P: 80

Q: 81

R: 82

S: 83

T: 84

U: 85

V: 86

W: 87

X: 88

Y: 89

Z: 90



