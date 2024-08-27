BuySellClose Hotkeys

BuySellClose Hotkeys provides an efficient and rapid way to manage trades with just a single keystroke on your keyboard. This feature allows you to assign specific hotkeys for Buy, Sell, and Close All actions, making your trading experience smoother and faster.

Key Benefits:

  • Instant Order Execution: Assign hotkeys to quickly execute buy and sell orders, enabling immediate trade entry without navigating through multiple menus or moving the mouse extensively.
  • Easy Order Closure: Configure a hotkey to instantly close all orders, simplifying trade management and reducing the time required for manual order closure.
  • Customizable Hotkeys: Easily set up and adjust hotkeys according to your trading preferences, ensuring a personalized and efficient trading workflow.
  • Accelerated Trading Speed: By using hotkeys, you can speed up your trading process, allowing for quicker decision-making and order execution during crucial market movements.

With BuySellClose Hotkeys, you will experience a more efficient and intuitive trading environment, helping you focus on strategy and market analysis while handling trades accurately and swiftly.

Note: If possible, it's best to use a separate external keyboard for this purpose (even better if the keyboard supports macro keys or VIA). Additionally, you can combine this utility with the "Turbo Close All - To Close Orders Even Faster" script. Turbo Close All provides extremely fast order closing capabilities, and this is the method I use daily to achieve stable profits.

List of key codes you can use: (I avoid using number keys as they may cause confusion and inadvertently activate functions when entering prices or changing SL/TP...) Recommended: Use less commonly used keys on the keyboard that are not yet assigned as hotkeys in MT5 to avoid conflicts, such as HOME, END, DEL, ESC, UP, DOWN.

  • Home: 36
  • End: 35
  • Delete (Del): 46
  • Escape (Esc): 27
  • Up Arrow: 38
  • Down Arrow: 40
  • A: 65
  • B: 66
  • C: 67
  • D: 68
  • E: 69
  • F: 70
  • G: 71
  • H: 72
  • I: 73
  • J: 74
  • K: 75
  • L: 76
  • M: 77
  • N: 78
  • O: 79
  • P: 80
  • Q: 81
  • R: 82
  • S: 83
  • T: 84
  • U: 85
  • V: 86
  • W: 87
  • X: 88
  • Y: 89
  • Z: 90


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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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