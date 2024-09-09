Diamond Black

5

Diamond Black is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lot. EA contains an advanced position management system to achieve the best results. Diamond Black does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage. Each position uses stop loss and take profit.

Download settings


Main advantages:

  • Advanced algorithm.
  • Low-risk trading system.
  • Each position contains stop loss and take profit.
  • Does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage.
  • Trading risk control system.
  • Proportional lot calculation.
  • Works with any deposit.
  • Easy to use.

Requirements:

  • Terminal MT4.
  • Low spread ECN account.
  • Minimum deposit $50.
  • Trading pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD.
  • Timeframe H1.

How to install:

  1. Attach Diamond Black to the chart or recommended pair.
  2. Open EA properties window. Click the "Load"  button and select suitable .set file.
  3. Turn on the "Allow live trading" box at the tab "Common". 
  4. Enable AutoTrading button on the top panel of the terminal.


Input parameters

Lot settings
  • FixedLot - fixed lot;
  • AutoLot - automatic lot calculation;
  • RiskPerTrade - trading risk, %;
Trade settings

  • TradeBuy - allow Buy positions;
  • TradeSell - allow Sell positions;
  • TakeProfit - main take profit level, pips;
  • StopLoss - main stop loss level, pips;
  • TrailSL - trailing stop, pips;
  • TrailStep - trailing step, pips;
  • InitialTP - minimal take profit level, pips;
  • InitBEPips - breakeven level, pips;
  • BuyShift - Buy position offset, pips;
  • SellShift - Sell position offset, pips ;

LowBE mode

  • ModeLowBE - enable LowBE module;
  • LowBELevel - BE level value;
  • HourLowBE - LowBE time, hour;
  • MinuteLowBE - LowBE time, min;

TrailTP mode

  • TrailTP - enable TrailTP module;
  • NewTP - trailing TP, pips;
  • HourMoveTP - TrailTP time, hour;
  • MinuteMoveTP - Trail time;
Time filter

  • HourSet - start hour;
  • HourDelete - stop hour;
  • TimeReinstall - reinstall period, min;

Trading days

  • Monday - allow trading on Monday;
  • Tuesday - allow trading on Tuesday;
  • Wednesday - allow trading on Wednesday;
  • Thursday - allow work on Thursday;
  • Friday - allow trading on Friday;
Other settings

  • PanelPosXY - coordinates of the graphic panel;
  • ShowInfoPanel - show the graphic panel;
  • TradeComment - comment on the expert's orders;
  • MagicNumber - unique identifier of orders;

Recommendations:

  1. Use low spread  ЕСN account
  2. For automatic lot calculation, a trading risk of 5-7% is recommended.
  3. For fixed trading lot, a lot of 0.1 - 0.3 for each $1000 is recommended.
  4. Use fast connection to the server. The lower the ping, the better.
  5. Use VPS for stable trading operation.


Support:

I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  

리뷰 4
Walter Ludwig Tengler
595
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.10.09 15:49 
 

Fanur made again a great EA. He observed the market and found another strategy which is profitable. Thanks!

sanpaul
254
sanpaul 2024.10.02 21:32 
 

Спасибо Фанур, как всегда отличная работа!!!

리뷰 답변