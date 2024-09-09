Diamond Black

5

Diamond Black is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lot. EA contains an advanced position management system to achieve the best results. Diamond Black does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage. Each position uses stop loss and take profit.

Download settings


Main advantages:

  • Advanced algorithm.
  • Low-risk trading system.
  • Each position contains stop loss and take profit.
  • Does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage.
  • Trading risk control system.
  • Proportional lot calculation.
  • Works with any deposit.
  • Easy to use.

Requirements:

  • Terminal MT4.
  • Low spread ECN account.
  • Minimum deposit $50.
  • Trading pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD.
  • Timeframe H1.

How to install:

  1. Attach Diamond Black to the chart or recommended pair.
  2. Open EA properties window. Click the "Load"  button and select suitable .set file.
  3. Turn on the "Allow live trading" box at the tab "Common". 
  4. Enable AutoTrading button on the top panel of the terminal.


Input parameters

Lot settings
  • FixedLot - fixed lot;
  • AutoLot - automatic lot calculation;
  • RiskPerTrade - trading risk, %;
Trade settings

  • TradeBuy - allow Buy positions;
  • TradeSell - allow Sell positions;
  • TakeProfit - main take profit level, pips;
  • StopLoss - main stop loss level, pips;
  • TrailSL - trailing stop, pips;
  • TrailStep - trailing step, pips;
  • InitialTP - minimal take profit level, pips;
  • InitBEPips - breakeven level, pips;
  • BuyShift - Buy position offset, pips;
  • SellShift - Sell position offset, pips ;

LowBE mode

  • ModeLowBE - enable LowBE module;
  • LowBELevel - BE level value;
  • HourLowBE - LowBE time, hour;
  • MinuteLowBE - LowBE time, min;

TrailTP mode

  • TrailTP - enable TrailTP module;
  • NewTP - trailing TP, pips;
  • HourMoveTP - TrailTP time, hour;
  • MinuteMoveTP - Trail time;
Time filter

  • HourSet - start hour;
  • HourDelete - stop hour;
  • TimeReinstall - reinstall period, min;

Trading days

  • Monday - allow trading on Monday;
  • Tuesday - allow trading on Tuesday;
  • Wednesday - allow trading on Wednesday;
  • Thursday - allow work on Thursday;
  • Friday - allow trading on Friday;
Other settings

  • PanelPosXY - coordinates of the graphic panel;
  • ShowInfoPanel - show the graphic panel;
  • TradeComment - comment on the expert's orders;
  • MagicNumber - unique identifier of orders;

Recommendations:

  1. Use low spread  ЕСN account
  2. For automatic lot calculation, a trading risk of 5-7% is recommended.
  3. For fixed trading lot, a lot of 0.1 - 0.3 for each $1000 is recommended.
  4. Use fast connection to the server. The lower the ping, the better.
  5. Use VPS for stable trading operation.


Support:

I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  

评分 4
Walter Ludwig Tengler
590
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.10.09 15:49 
 

Fanur made again a great EA. He observed the market and found another strategy which is profitable. Thanks!

sanpaul
254
sanpaul 2024.10.02 21:32 
 

Спасибо Фанур, как всегда отличная работа!!!

作者的更多信息
Diamond PRO MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (3)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! Diamond PRO MT5   is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, an
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
EA Maestro
Fanur Galamov
4.47 (15)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money managemen
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is c
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings
EA Sapphire
Fanur Galamov
4.34 (65)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop
筛选:
