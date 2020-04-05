FastBreakNews

Before news release, the EA places two pending orders at a preset distance from the current price – BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP.

If the published news does not immediately cause a strong price movement, and the price starts to slowly move in a certain direction, the EA moves one of the order away, and the other one is moved closer following the price, until the price starts moving fast or the orders expire. This makes it possible to place orders as close as possible to the price (20-30 points for the five-digit quotes) with a low probability that the price may hit the order and go in the wrong direction in case of weak news.

When a pending order triggers, the EA immediately tries to move the position to breakeven and sets a take profit, while still continuing to drag the other order in the event of a sharp price reversal.





Parameters of the EA: