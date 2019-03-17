TradeOnNews
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 17 March 2019
- Activations: 5
For those who trade on the news...
At the appointed time, the EA places stop orders BuyStop and SellStop. The distance of placing orders from the current market prices is customizable. If after a specified time (timer) no orders are triggered, the EA will modify them. Move them back to the right distance from the market. When one order is triggered, the other is deleted. If no order is triggered within the specified period of time, both orders are deleted. For an open position it is possible to enable trailing.
Characteristic
- Lots-lot Size for placing pending orders.
- The time of the news - time to place orders.
- Timer (sec) - modifies orders After a specified number of seconds.
- Distance (pip) - places orders After a specified number of points.
- Distance StopLoss (pip) - through the specified number of points puts stop Loss.
- Distance TakeProfit (pip) - sets the take Profit after a specified number of points.
- Orders delete (min) - deletes orders After a specified number of minutes if they have not been triggered.
- ID-ID Of the opened orders. If ID=0 ID is generated automatically.
- Use Trailing - Use trailing stop. It takes the values "Don't Trailing" - do not use trailing," Profit Trailing " - transfer stop loss immediately to breakeven," Loss Trailing " simple trailing.