TradeOnNews

For those who trade on the news...





At the appointed time, the EA places stop orders BuyStop and SellStop. The distance of placing orders from the current market prices is customizable. If after a specified time (timer) no orders are triggered, the EA will modify them. Move them back to the right distance from the market. When one order is triggered, the other is deleted. If no order is triggered within the specified period of time, both orders are deleted. For an open position it is possible to enable trailing.





Characteristic