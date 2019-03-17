TradeOnNews

For those who trade on the news...

At the appointed time, the EA places stop orders BuyStop and SellStop. The distance of placing orders from the current market prices is customizable. If after a specified time (timer) no orders are triggered, the EA will modify them. Move them back to the right distance from the market. When one order is triggered, the other is deleted. If no order is triggered within the specified period of time, both orders are deleted. For an open position it is possible to enable trailing.

Characteristic
  • Lots-lot Size for placing pending orders.
  • The time of the news - time to place orders.
  • Timer (sec) - modifies orders After a specified number of seconds.
  • Distance (pip) - places orders After a specified number of points.
  • Distance StopLoss (pip) - through the specified number of points puts stop Loss.
  • Distance TakeProfit (pip) - sets the take Profit after a specified number of points.
  • Orders delete (min) - deletes orders After a specified number of minutes if they have not been triggered.
  • ID-ID Of the opened orders. If ID=0 ID is generated automatically.
  • Use Trailing - Use trailing stop. It takes the values "Don't Trailing" - do not use trailing," Profit Trailing " - transfer stop loss immediately to breakeven," Loss Trailing " simple trailing.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Before news release, the EA places two pending orders at a preset distance from the current price – BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP. If the published news does not immediately cause a strong price movement, and the price starts to slowly move in a certain direction, the EA moves one of the order away, and the other one is moved closer following the price, until the price starts moving fast or the orders expire. This makes it possible to place orders as close as possible to the price (20-30 points for the f
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The market opening time greatly influences the currency pair, which leads to a rapid movement of the pair. The EA places 2 pending buy and sell orders at a specified time with certain parameters. When the KolBarExtr parameter is set, the orders are placed at the High and Low for the specified amount of bars. Otherwise the orders are placed at the distance specified in the MinDistanceSet parameter. It is possible to configure trailing. Parameters You can adjust following parameters: Type of expe
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