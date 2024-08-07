Price and Spread Indicator





Version: 1.0

Developer: Creative Tech Solutions





Overview

The Price and Spread Indicator is a great tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the Ask and Bid prices along with the spread directly on the chart. This indicator provides real-time updates and allows traders to make informed decisions based on accurate price information.





Features

- Real-time Price Updates: Continuously updates Ask and Bid prices.

- Spread Display: Shows the spread between the Ask and Bid prices.

- Customizable Appearance: Adjust colours, font type, and font size for each label.

- Corner Selection: Place the indicator in any corner of the chart, with offset adjustment.

- Buy/Sell Labels: Option to use Buy/Sell labels instead of Ask/Bid.





Installation and Usage

1. Download and save the `priceandspreadindicator.mq5` file to your MetaTrader 5 indicators folder.

2. Open MetaTrader 5 and navigate to the "Navigator" panel.

3. Find "Price and Spread Indicator" under "Custom Indicators" and drag it onto your chart.

4. Configure the settings in the input tab according to your preferences.





Support and Updates

For any support queries or feedback, please contact us at admin@creativetechsolutions.co.uk . Regular updates and new features will be provided based on user feedback and market conditions.



