PileeupEA

backtesting results i show are just for one pair and the bot will work with one or two pairs. So don't take the profits in backtesting results as total profits. 


FEATURES 🟢

1/ Low-Risk Operation: Engineered with conservative risk settings to minimize the likelihood of significant account losses.

2/ Advanced Risk Management: Adapts seamlessly to varying market volatility, ensuring stability during unpredictable conditions.

3/ Fully Automated: Requires no manual intervention—set it up and let the bot handle all trading activities autonomously.

4/ Resilient to Market Shocks: Capable of navigating extreme market events or high-impact news with robust risk controls.

5/ Optimized for Limited Pairs: Performs reliably on one or two currency pairs for focused, efficient trading.

6/ Consistent Returns: Delivers steady, realistic monthly profits without exaggerated promises.

7/ Reliable Income Stream: Designed to generate dependable monthly income of 10 to 25% per month with very low risk. 


Setup 🟢

1/ Timeframe & Pair: Operates primarily on the H1 timeframe, optimized for EUR/USD. The default settings file in the demo version is not recommended; contact us after purchase for the optimized settings file.

2/ Leverage: Minimum leverage of 1:500 is recommended for optimal performance.

3/ Account Balance: A minimum balance of $500 is required to run the bot effectively.


Warnings ⚠️

1/ Avoid Default Settings: Testing with the default settings file may produce suboptimal results compared to the recommended settings.

2/ Pair Limitation: Do not use the bot on more than two currency pairs to ensure consistent performance.

3/ Broker Requirements: Avoid brokers offering low leverage, as this may hinder the bot’s functionality.


