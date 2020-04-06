PileeupEA

backtesting results i show are just for one pair and the bot will work with one or two pairs. So don't take the profits in backtesting results as total profits. 


FEATURES 🟢

1/ Low-Risk Operation: Engineered with conservative risk settings to minimize the likelihood of significant account losses.

2/ Advanced Risk Management: Adapts seamlessly to varying market volatility, ensuring stability during unpredictable conditions.

3/ Fully Automated: Requires no manual intervention—set it up and let the bot handle all trading activities autonomously.

4/ Resilient to Market Shocks: Capable of navigating extreme market events or high-impact news with robust risk controls.

5/ Optimized for Limited Pairs: Performs reliably on one or two currency pairs for focused, efficient trading.

6/ Consistent Returns: Delivers steady, realistic monthly profits without exaggerated promises.

7/ Reliable Income Stream: Designed to generate dependable monthly income of 10 to 25% per month with very low risk. 


Setup 🟢

1/ Timeframe & Pair: Operates primarily on the H1 timeframe, optimized for EUR/USD. The default settings file in the demo version is not recommended; contact us after purchase for the optimized settings file.

2/ Leverage: Minimum leverage of 1:500 is recommended for optimal performance.

3/ Account Balance: A minimum balance of $500 is required to run the bot effectively.


Warnings ⚠️

1/ Avoid Default Settings: Testing with the default settings file may produce suboptimal results compared to the recommended settings.

2/ Pair Limitation: Do not use the bot on more than two currency pairs to ensure consistent performance.

3/ Broker Requirements: Avoid brokers offering low leverage, as this may hinder the bot’s functionality.


Рекомендуем также
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Эксперты
Gridingale  - это новый комплексный советник, сочетающий в себе сетевую и мартингейльную составляющие. Он создаст сетку заказов в соответствии с настройками, а также добавит на нее мартингейл. Так что это будет приносить прибыль при небольших и больших перемещениях. Интегрирована система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстановить ордера, которые слишком далеки от текущей цены. Он может работать с обеими сторонами одновременно, но интересно, чтобы он работал на рынках, имеющих скидку, чтобы макси
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Taranus - многофункциональный советник, универсальный помощник трейдера, предназначен для работы под контролем трейдера. Советник обладает большим набором инструментов и может работать: по индикаторам, по торговым уровням, по трендовым линиям, по стратегии мартингейла, торговать на новостях. Имеет: несколько фильтров для определения тренда, многоуровневую систему управления риском, виртуальный стоп лосс, универсальный трейлинг стоп, может работать с любым типом ордеров. Сет файлы и руководство к
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Эксперты
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким планом по стопу и цели. Обычный советник по пробоям может ошибаться. А наш — думает. Он использует   нейронную сеть , которая анализирует сотни параметров перед каждым входом: не просто «пробила цена уровень», а «
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Эксперты
News Robot 4.0  Во время выхода экономических новостей цена может преодолеть десятки пунктов только в первую минуту после релиза. Торговать вручную во время повышенной волатильности очень рискованно, так как сложно оперативно реагировать на быстроменяющиеся котировки и актуальные показатели новостного релиза. Для торговли на новостях нужно заранее составить сценарий , прописать максимальный риск. Используйте для торговли на новостях специализированный профессиональный робот . News Robot реализуе
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Эксперты
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Эксперты
GridMasterFx представляет собой инновационный инструмент для автоматической торговли на форекс, который основывается на комбинации сеточной стратегии и уникального алгоритма расчета тренда с использованием индикатора Moving Average. Эта стратегия позволяет советнику вовремя открывать и закрывать позиции, использовать анализ текущей тенденции и мгновенно реагировать на изменения рынка. Советник GridMasterFx - это отличный выбор для успешной автоматизации вашего торгового процесса на форекс. Он
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision   — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдер
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Эксперты
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Richy Premium
Hien Hoang
Эксперты
Стратегия использует полосы Боллинджера для открытия первой позиции. Если позиция пошла в противоположном направлении за пределы диапазона хеджирования Hedging Range, открывается локирующая позиция с увеличенным лотом для выхода их противоположного тренда. В скором времени будет опубликован сигнал мониторинга с реального счета. Рекомендуемый лот: 0.01 на каждые 3000$ баланса. Входные параметры Starting lot size - размер первой открытой позиции Use autolot - использовать автоматический расчет ра
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку. Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тренд
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Эксперты
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Эксперты
Представляем советник HFT KING — лучшего HFT-короля трейдинга! Эта полностью автоматизированная высокочастотная торговая система призвана революционизировать ваш торговый опыт благодаря передовому алгоритму и новейшим функциям. HFT King использует уникальное сочетание технического анализа, искусственного интеллекта, высокочастотной торговли и машинного обучения, чтобы предоставлять трейдерам надежные и прибыльные торговые сигналы. Передовая технология HFT King очень эффективна для определения т
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
Oil King Premium
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
This robot works in 15-minute periods. Opens a limited number of transactions when it reaches a specific transaction volume. You can run the following system if you want to open operations. Set the amount of the lot from the set You can start the strategy test by typing the broker name of the Brent or WTI symbol type and selecting the lot amount. Symbol EA = Oils+ ( Sample Symbol Name Your Brokers )  Period : M15 ( Cancellation and Money Back Guarantee within 7 Days )  
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Эксперты
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Эксперты
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Gold Invest Pro создан специально для торговли золотом. Советник работает только по покупкам XAUUSD и постепенно формирует серию сделок, чтобы закрывать их общей корзиной , когда суммарная прибыль достигает заданного уровня в деньгах. Внутри реализованы: ограничение на количество ордеров; целевая прибыль по корзине в валюте счёта; контроль просадки по Equity — при достижении заданного уровня все позиции могут быть закрыты. Это не “волшебная кнопка”, а инструмент для тех, кто хочет автоматизиров
С этим продуктом покупают
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (19)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Эксперты
Этот робот использует собственный встроенный осциллятор и другие инструменты для измерения движения рынка (волатильность, скорость, сила и направление). В определенное время советник устанавливает невидимый отложенный ордер , с которым он продолжает работать согласно с установленным значением TradingMode. Рекомендуется брокер с низкой комиссией, точными котировками и без ограничения размера стоп-лосса. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм. Особенности защита от спреда защита от проскальзывани
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ // Версия MT5 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые исполн
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Советник предлагается по стартовой цене на раннем этапе. Цена будет увеличиваться после каждых нескольких продаж и никогда не будет снижаться. Ранние покупатели получают наилучшую доступную цену. Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Drift EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Drift EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных всплесках пр
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Эксперты
Golden Scalper PRO: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы настройки: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы настройки. Цена: цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий. Доступно копий: 3 Торговля золотом — одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке — требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и чрезвычайно эффективного управления рисками. Golden Scalper PRO был разработан специально для того, чтобы объединить эти
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Эксперты
ORIX System — это алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5, основанная на глубоком анализе рыночной структуры и поведения цены. Советник не использует стандартные индикаторные сигналы и не торгует по упрощённым шаблонам. В основе системы лежит собственная логика определения рыночного контекста, сформированная на принципах импульса, паузы, ликвидности и реакции цены. Алгоритм непрерывно анализирует рынок в реальном вре
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Эксперты
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Эксперты
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв