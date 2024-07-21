Session Bias
- Indicators
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Suraj SharmaHi there! 👋 I'm Suraj Sharma from India, and I'm thrilled to share a bit about myself.
I am NISM Certified Equity and Derivative Trader.
- Version: 1.0
Session Bias
This Strategy of bias useful for those who follow TRADESHARE on youtube.
This script is designed by BokaroTraderFx for traders who want assistance in determining their session bias, particularly for those who trade within sessions typically represented by a single 4-hour candle. The method involves using price action to establish a daily bias, guiding decisions on whether to focus on buys, sells, or both. The analysis is based on the previous daily and 4-hour candle closes, followed by an examination of lower time frame structures to determine the session bias, which can be either bullish or bearish. Here's how the bias is determined:
- - If the previous daily and 4-hour candles are both bullish, the session bias is bullish.
- - If both the previous daily and 4-hour candles are bearish, the session bias is bearish.
- - If the previous daily candle is bullish and the 4-hour candle is bearish, the session bias is mixed.
- - If the previous daily candle is bearish and the 4-hour candle is bullish, the session bias is mixed.
A mixed session bias allows for both buying and selling opportunities. A bearish session bias suggests focusing on selling opportunities. A bullish session bias suggests focusing on buying opportunities.
Brilliant in its simplicity and robust in design—the rest is up to the user.