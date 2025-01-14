Quick History

Trade with Confidence: Understand the highs and lows of each session with live comparisons to previous period changes.

  • Monthly Movement Tracking: Compare this year's performance with last year's to gauge market sentiment.
  • Percentage Change Analysis: Helps avoid overpaying or underselling by showing price movement changes.
  • Profit Overview: Instantly view your profit for different periods, including daily, weekly, and current values.
  • Symbol Performance: Track the movement of any selected trading symbol, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Supply & Demand Zones: Identify critical supply and demand levels to refine your entry and exit points.
  • Key Levels Display: Highlight significant price levels for better decision-making in real-time.
  • Zig Confirmation Alignment: Use the Zig-Zag pattern to confirm supply and demand zones, ensuring stronger trade signals and more precise entries and exits.
    More from author
    Trade Extender
    Loncey Duwarkah
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
    Account Sync Companion
    Loncey Duwarkah
    Experts
    Important Note : This EA requires help to initially setup. Please contact us Streamlines the management of multiple trading accounts, saving time and reducing the potential for manual errors. Ideal Users: Professional traders managing multiple client accounts using copy sync trading. Trading firms looking for automated and synchronized trading solutions. Individual traders seeking to diversify their trading across multiple accounts with a unified strategy. Key Features: Multi-Account Synchron
    News and Events Companion
    Loncey Duwarkah
    Experts
    The News and Events Trading EA is designed to capitalize on market volatility driven by economic news and events. It strategically places trades based on the impact levels of various news releases, ensuring you capture the best trading opportunities. The strategies work best with accounts that include the commission in the spread amount Key Features: Impact Level Filtering: Trades are triggered only for news events that meet predefined impact levels (low, medium, high). Customizable settings all
    Easy Trend Trading
    Loncey Duwarkah
    Indicators
    The Easy Trend Trading Indicator delivers quick and accurate BUY/SELL signals, ensuring that traders can make timely decisions. It works flawlessly across various timeframes and supports all symbols, making it a versatile tool for any market. Whether you're trading short-term or long-term, this indicator adapts to your needs with ease. Quick Setup: Simply "Enable" the indicator via input settings With a low memory footprint, the indicator is designed for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance e
    Genius Trades Pro
    Loncey Duwarkah
    Experts
    Trading manually is high risk, stop losing money. Every successful trader knows indexes always rise. Built to profit 300%+ faster instead of waiting. Revolutionize your trading experience and profit 24/7, even while you sleep! 100% profit. Live running proof link (  24/7 Bitcoin & Gold: Buy/Sell (Supply / Demand) Signals Live ) on our highly successful YouTube channel. Alternatively, please email us "cloud.pc@outlook.com" directly. 3. Built on Google Gemini AI. One Step Setup:  Any Index Symbol/
