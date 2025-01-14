Quick History
- Indicators
- Loncey Duwarkah
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 14 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Trade with Confidence: Understand the highs and lows of each session with live comparisons to previous period changes.
- Monthly Movement Tracking: Compare this year's performance with last year's to gauge market sentiment.
- Percentage Change Analysis: Helps avoid overpaying or underselling by showing price movement changes.
- Profit Overview: Instantly view your profit for different periods, including daily, weekly, and current values.
- Symbol Performance: Track the movement of any selected trading symbol, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies.
- Supply & Demand Zones: Identify critical supply and demand levels to refine your entry and exit points.
- Key Levels Display: Highlight significant price levels for better decision-making in real-time.
- Zig Confirmation Alignment: Use the Zig-Zag pattern to confirm supply and demand zones, ensuring stronger trade signals and more precise entries and exits.