Account Sync Companion

Important Note : This EA requires help to initially setup. Please contact us

Streamlines the management of multiple trading accounts, saving time and reducing the potential for manual errors.

Ideal Users:

  • Professional traders managing multiple client accounts using copy sync trading.
  • Trading firms looking for automated and synchronized trading solutions.
  • Individual traders seeking to diversify their trading across multiple accounts with a unified strategy.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Account Synchronization:
    • Syncs multiple accounts in real-time, ensuring all accounts maintain identical positions.
  • Automated Trade Management:
    • Automatically handles opening, closing, and modifying trades based on master accounts activity.
    • Supports multiple masters to one trade account.
    • Unlimited slave accounts
  • Risk Management:
    • Implements customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels for all trades.
    • Ensures that all trades adhere to predefined risk management rules.
  • Performance Optimization:
    • Optimized for fast execution with minimal latency, ideal for use on high-speed VPS (Virtual Private Server) environments.
    • Maintains synchronization with a 1-second timer for near-instant updates across accounts.
  • Comprehensive Reporting:
    • Generates detailed logs and reports for all synchronized trading activities.
    • Provides real-time status updates on synchronization and trade execution.

Benefits:

  • Consistency: Ensures consistent trading strategies across all linked accounts, maintaining uniformity in trading operations.
  • Reliability: Robust architecture guarantees stable performance and high availability, crucial for professional trading environments.
  • Scalability: Designed to handle a large number of accounts simultaneously without compromising on speed or accuracy.


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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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