Account Sync Companion
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Important Note : This EA requires help to initially setup. Please contact us
Streamlines the management of multiple trading accounts, saving time and reducing the potential for manual errors.
Ideal Users:
- Professional traders managing multiple client accounts using copy sync trading.
- Trading firms looking for automated and synchronized trading solutions.
- Individual traders seeking to diversify their trading across multiple accounts with a unified strategy.
Key Features:
- Multi-Account Synchronization:
- Syncs multiple accounts in real-time, ensuring all accounts maintain identical positions.
- Automated Trade Management:
- Automatically handles opening, closing, and modifying trades based on master accounts activity.
- Supports multiple masters to one trade account.
- Unlimited slave accounts
- Risk Management:
- Implements customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels for all trades.
- Ensures that all trades adhere to predefined risk management rules.
- Performance Optimization:
- Optimized for fast execution with minimal latency, ideal for use on high-speed VPS (Virtual Private Server) environments.
- Maintains synchronization with a 1-second timer for near-instant updates across accounts.
- Comprehensive Reporting:
- Generates detailed logs and reports for all synchronized trading activities.
- Provides real-time status updates on synchronization and trade execution.
Benefits:
- Consistency: Ensures consistent trading strategies across all linked accounts, maintaining uniformity in trading operations.
- Reliability: Robust architecture guarantees stable performance and high availability, crucial for professional trading environments.
- Scalability: Designed to handle a large number of accounts simultaneously without compromising on speed or accuracy.