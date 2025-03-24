Bitcoin Advanced Hedging System
- Experts
- Cameron Reece Allcock
- Version: 1.750
- Updated: 30 May 2025
Advanced Hedging EA
Sophisticated risk controls, adaptive hedging methods and optimised performance for highly volatile instruments such as BTCUSD and XAUUSD.
- This EA has been designed for high‑leverage accounts and is not recommended for low‑leverage setups.
- Please note that my time is limited and I do not offer support on this EA.
- Not recommended for small accounts (< 500$)
- Users are encouraged to share set files that have performed well in the comments section.
Key Features:
Robust Risk Management
-
Adaptive Stop‑Loss & Trailing Logic: Dynamically secures profits and limits losses as market conditions evolve.
-
Drawdown Protection: Automatically exits positions when a predefined drawdown threshold is reached.
Advanced Hedging & Recovery
-
Dual‑Mode Hedging: Seamlessly switches between breakout and range strategies to offset reversals.
-
Scaled Recovery Orders: Adjusts position size intelligently to reclaim losses without exposing you to undue risk.
Optimized for Volatile Markets
-
Bitcoin & Gold Focus: Designed to capitalize on large price swings while enforcing strict risk parameters.
-
Multi‑Condition Entry Signals: Combines Stochastic oscillators and Bollinger Bands to identify high‑probability entries in trending and ranging environments.
