Bitcoin Advanced Hedging System

4.67

Advanced Hedging EA

Sophisticated risk controls, adaptive hedging methods and optimised performance for highly volatile instruments such as BTCUSD and XAUUSD.


  • This EA has been designed for high‑leverage accounts and is not recommended for low‑leverage setups.  
  • Please note that my time is limited and I do not offer support on this EA.
  • Not recommended for small accounts (< 500$)
  • Users are encouraged to share set files that have performed well in the comments section.

Key Features:

Robust Risk Management

  • Adaptive Stop‑Loss & Trailing Logic: Dynamically secures profits and limits losses as market conditions evolve.

  • Drawdown Protection: Automatically exits positions when a predefined drawdown threshold is reached.

Advanced Hedging & Recovery

  • Dual‑Mode Hedging: Seamlessly switches between breakout and range strategies to offset reversals.

  • Scaled Recovery Orders: Adjusts position size intelligently to reclaim losses without exposing you to undue risk.

Optimized for Volatile Markets

  • Bitcoin & Gold Focus: Designed to capitalize on large price swings while enforcing strict risk parameters.

  • Multi‑Condition Entry Signals: Combines Stochastic oscillators and Bollinger Bands to identify high‑probability entries in trending and ranging environments.



Reviews 184
Cloud_7
4
Cloud_7 2025.12.05 04:30 
 

Können sie mir bitte die SET File zukommen lassen. Danke

phil anna
18
phil anna 2025.12.04 16:01 
 

Hi , I'm waiting for the SET file kindly requested in Comment area .Thanks

Patcyber
94
Patcyber 2025.11.29 04:54 
 

Tested in demo for a week with excellent results in basic configuration. Can you share setfiles for BTC and Gold

fernando bg
18
fernando bg 2025.11.28 19:59 
 

Le estoy pasando las pruebas con los datos del ultimo año, y es de los pocos que permite ajustes reales, que influyan en los rendimientos

Guido Arndt
33
Guido Arndt 2025.11.27 07:27 
 

Es funzt bisher wunderbar! Danke! :)

shogun1543
456
shogun1543 2025.11.24 16:19 
 

3 stars.

Litik Bin
24
Litik Bin 2025.11.23 19:29 
 

Lo sto usando da molto poco quando il mercato è volatile su coppia btc/usd è ottimo, vorrei provare anche i file ottimizzati, grazie🙏

David Arifin
58
David Arifin 2025.11.23 08:07 
 

Can you share some set files ? arifin.david@gmail.com

Geppo1475
15
Geppo1475 2025.11.19 20:44 
 

Il test su BTCUSD è veramente ottimo, ottimo strumento da provare.

Feliciano
19
Feliciano 2025.11.18 23:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yann CC
20
Yann CC 2025.11.16 19:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vincenzo bendinelli
23
vincenzo bendinelli 2025.11.15 08:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joel Borda
18
Joel Borda 2025.11.12 20:28 
 

Funktioniert einwandfrei ich bin sehr zufrieden

Carsten Leddermann
38
Carsten Leddermann 2025.11.10 09:23 
 

Its working Perfekt Can you send me setfile.

Anders P.
53
Anders P. 2025.11.09 19:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jazdecNAvlnach Dušan
19
jazdecNAvlnach Dušan 2025.11.09 15:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricardo Matias
29
Ricardo Matias 2025.11.07 00:34 
 

Boa noite, por favor pode me enviar o Set para BTC, XAUUSD E ETH, agradecido. ricarmatiasnegocios@gmail.com

TRDberio21
31
TRDberio21 2025.11.06 12:42 
 

Tested in demo for a week with excellent results in basic configuration. I ask specific configuration for XAUUSD and BTC to improve it. email: berio.san@gmail.com Thank you

