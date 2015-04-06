Pending on Average

YOUR IDEAL AVERAGE Worker  Place BUY and SELL LIMIT pending orders on AVERAGE line so it would be moved on opening of any candle! NOW YOU CAN do this on any kind of an AVERAGE available in MetaTrader. EA manages a scenario of an AVERAGE CROSSING.

EA WORKS ON ANY INTERVALL. The chart interval determines what kind of candles will EA base upon its actions.

EA places LIMIT pending order (Buy or Sell Limit) on ANY MOVING AVERAGE that is available in MetaTrader Platform. After placement EA moves a pending order on every candle opening. Order has specified SL, BE, TP levels, which are also adjusted along with the order price level change on any candle opening.

EA manages an average crossing scenario – if price breaks through the specified average, EA places an opposite pending order on the same average after given number of candles have closed during the time price was on the opposite side of the average. E.g. – EA should place SELL LIMIT orders on an AVERAGE, but price broke through the indicated average. On the other side price has spent enough time, as specified in the parameter of number of candles that have to close after average crossing. When this parameter is met, EA will place a BUY LIMIT with adjusted SL, BE, TP levels` distances. 

Places pending orders with fixed lots value or – if parameter left with zero – with lots calculated upon a risk factor – a percentage of capital risked on a total SL distance. (E.g. – for a trading account of 10 000 USD a pending order of 5% over 100 points and of 1% over 500 points will have the same lot value.) Note that when using a risk factor YOU FOCUS ON  RISK MANAGEMENT, NOT ON LOT MANAGEMENT. When your account grows, all you have to do is switch off the EA, cancel all orders and switch the EA on – TA DA – same order types, same places BUT new lot calculation for ALL orders. This is A VERY TIME SAVING option. 

EA can handle more than one order on one average. Next order on specified average will be placed after given number of candles has passed after activation of the previous order. So it is possible to have more than one order placed on one average if TP was far away enough to give space for the previous, activated, order to work. If enough candles are closed after first activation, the second order is placed – now EA manages two orders and it can iterate on and on. 

EA moves SL to BE only once. If user would move SL before BE distance occurs, EA will not manage BE anymore. The same is with TP – if user will move it, EA won`t move it back.  


Opts:

Risk – percent lots value 
fixedLots – fixed lots value 
robotName – user defined name of EA

avgOptions – header for average parameters 
barsForAvg - specified by user number of candles that the average is calculated on
avgMethod – user can choose average method from: simple, exponential, smoothed and linerWeighted
avgPrice – user can choose price that is taken for calculations from: open, high, low, close, HL/2, HLC/3, HLCC/4

s1Options – header for s1 indicator parameters; at some point I wanted to use this indicator as a line to place limit orders as well. If you do not have this   indicator, than this option will not be of any use. 
t3Period – default value that I use 
t3Price - default value that I use
b - default value that I use

line0 – header for order parameters
op0 - select an order type – user can choose only a BUY or SELL LIMIT, STOP orders are inactive
startOffset0 – starting offset – distance from the average; this value is changed for the opposite automatically when EA places order after average price   crossing. For example – a +20 points offset for BUY LIMIT will result in -20 offset for SELL LIMIT; a -20 offset for BUY LIMIT will result in +20   offset for SELL LIMIT
lineWidth0 – user can specify a maximal distance between the price and the average that will allow EA to work – if price will be above this distance – EA   will not place a pending order 
tp0 – take price distance from activation price
distSL0 – stop loss distance from activation price
distBE0 – break even distance from activation price
waitBarsAfterActivation0 – number of candles that EA will wait before placing next pending order after activation of previous one
nMaxOpenOrders – how many orders EA is allowed to manage. 

autoFlip0 – true / false 
waitBarsAfterCrossingAvg0 - number of candles that EA will wait before placing pending order after price crossed the average

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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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