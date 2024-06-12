Average Price Placer

  • Utilities
  • Manikandan Panneerselvam
    Manikandan Panneerselvam

    Manikandan Panneerselvam

    • Trader and Coder at  MK Trader and Coder
    • India
    • 838
    "Passionate about the dynamic world of finance and technology, I delve into the realms of Forex trading and coding. Armed with a deep understanding of market trends and a flair for programming languages, I navigate the volatile landscape of currency exchange with strategic algorithms and data-driven
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0

Utilities for MetaTrader 5 - Average Price Calculator

Maximize your trading analysis without breaking the bank with our Utilities for MetaTrader 5 - Average Price Calculator, available to you completely free of cost. This tool is meticulously crafted to provide traders with a convenient solution for calculating average prices within the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features:

  1. Efficient Calculation: Quickly compute average prices to streamline your trading analysis, saving you valuable time and effort.

  2. Accuracy: Trust in precise algorithms to deliver accurate average price calculations, ensuring a reliable foundation for your trading decisions.

  3. Seamless Integration: Experience smooth integration into the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering a user-friendly interface without any financial barriers.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: Navigate and utilize the tool with ease, designed for traders of all experience levels to enhance their trading strategies.

  5. Zero Cost: Enjoy the powerful features of our Utilities for MetaTrader 5 - Average Price Calculator at absolutely no cost, making it a valuable asset to your trading toolkit without any financial burden.

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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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An Fast Bucks MT5 Expert Advisor combines the power of indicators and moving averages to create a robust trading strategy within the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes the Moving Average indicator in conjunction with a custom indicator (let's call it "CustomIndicator Expert Advisor") for enhanced decision-making in trading. The Moving Average indicator serves as a foundational tool, offering insights into the market trend and potential entry/exit points based on the moving ave
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