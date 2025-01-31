Spike Phantom
- Indicators
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 March 2025
- Activations: 8
Spike Detector for PainX and GainX Volatility Spikes (Non-Repainting)
Tired of missing explosive market spikes? Want a powerful tool designed for trading PainX & GainX spikes on WellTrade?
Spike Phantom is the ultimate non-repainting spike detector built to capture high-impact market movements with precision and speed. Designed specifically for PainX and GainX and Synthetic Pairs, this indicator provides real-time alerts for perfect entry and exit points.
VPS recommended
Why Choose Spike Phantom?
- Scalping & Volatility Spikes Detector – Works on PainX and GainX and Synthetic Indices.
- Non-Repainting & Real-Time Alerts – Get instant alerts via sound, pop-up, or mobile notification.
- Optimized for WellTrade’s PainX & GainX Spikes – Unique spike detection algorithm designed for WellTrade traders.
- High-Accuracy Entry & Exit Signals – Perfect for scalpers and day traders
- User-Friendly & Customizable – Works for beginners and professional traders alike.
How Spike Phantom Works
- Attach Spike Phantom to Your Chart – Works on all timeframes.
- Automatic Detection of PainX & GainX Spikes – No need for manual analysis.
- Instant Alerts for Entry & Exit Signals – Sound, pop-up, and push notifications.
- Trade Spikes Confidently – Follow the signals and execute powerful entries.
- Works best with PainX and GainX Synthetic Pairs on WellTrade!
Who Should Use Spike Phantom?
- Scalpers – Capitalize on short-term price spikes for quick moves.
- Day Traders – Get high-accuracy spike alerts to time your trades.
Why Spike Phantom is Different from Other Indicators?
Unlike other indicators, Spike Phantom is specially built for WellTrade’s unique market conditions.
- No Lagging Signals – Get real-time notifications without repainting.
- Precision Algorithm – Custom-tuned for PainX & GainX spikes.
- Easy to Use – Plug & play with default settings or customize for your strategy.
- No more guessing. No more missed opportunities. Just high-quality spike signals!
No stars should be given to this app, worthless no signals no alarms no nothing