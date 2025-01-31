Spike Phantom

1

Spike Detector for PainX and GainX Volatility Spikes (Non-Repainting)

Tired of missing explosive market spikes? Want a powerful tool designed for trading PainX & GainX spikes on WellTrade?

Spike Phantom is the ultimate non-repainting spike detector built to capture high-impact market movements with precision and speed. Designed specifically for PainX and GainX and Synthetic Pairs, this indicator provides real-time alerts for perfect entry and exit points.

VPS recommended 


Why Choose Spike Phantom?

  • Scalping & Volatility Spikes Detector – Works on PainX and GainX and Synthetic Indices.
  • Non-Repainting & Real-Time Alerts – Get instant alerts via sound, pop-up, or mobile notification.
  • Optimized for WellTrade’s PainX & GainX Spikes – Unique spike detection algorithm designed for WellTrade traders.
  • High-Accuracy Entry & Exit Signals – Perfect for scalpers and day traders
  • User-Friendly & Customizable – Works for beginners and professional traders alike.

How Spike Phantom Works

  • Attach Spike Phantom to Your Chart – Works on all timeframes.
  • Automatic Detection of PainX & GainX Spikes – No need for manual analysis.
  • Instant Alerts for Entry & Exit Signals – Sound, pop-up, and push notifications.
  • Trade Spikes Confidently – Follow the signals and execute powerful entries.
  • Works best with PainX and GainX Synthetic Pairs on WellTrade!


 Who Should Use Spike Phantom?

  • Scalpers – Capitalize on short-term price spikes for quick moves.
  • Day Traders – Get high-accuracy spike alerts to time your trades.


Why Spike Phantom is Different from Other Indicators?

Unlike other indicators, Spike Phantom is specially built for WellTrade’s unique market conditions.

  • No Lagging Signals – Get real-time notifications without repainting.
  • Precision Algorithm – Custom-tuned for PainX & GainX spikes.
  • Easy to Use – Plug & play with default settings or customize for your strategy.
  • No more guessing. No more missed opportunities. Just high-quality spike signals!

 Get Spike Phantom Today


Filter:
Dante Gonzalez
23
Dante Gonzalez 2025.02.25 20:23 
 

No stars should be given to this app, worthless no signals no alarms no nothing

Niccyril Chirindo
3288
Reply from developer Niccyril Chirindo 2025.02.26 03:12
Did you set everything well on chart , i can help you sort out the issue , signals are just few but they are generated
Reply to review