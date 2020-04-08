Ind Trend Shooter mt4 with alerts

TREND SHOOTER With alerts





It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction.





This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early.





FEATURES





This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes.

they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior bullish blue color

bearish red color

where the line is interrupted it is not recommended to open trades

With alerts





PARAMETERS

Fast_SMA_Periods: slow moving average periods

Slow_SMA_Periods: fast moving average periods

Time_Frame: time filter

Shift : displacement of candles

Arrow_offset: distance between arrow and candle

Alerts : activate push and email alerts









RECOMMENDATIONS





This indicator is used in all temporalities and in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different periods of time: hours, daily, weekly, etc.





it is very good for binary options



