Ind Trend Shooter mt4 with alerts

TREND SHOOTER   With alerts

It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction.

This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early.

FEATURES

This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes.

they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior

bullish blue color

bearish red color

where the line is interrupted it is not recommended to open trades

With alerts


PARAMETERS
Fast_SMA_Periods: slow moving average periods
Slow_SMA_Periods: fast moving average periods
Time_Frame: time filter
Shift : displacement of candles
Arrow_offset: distance between arrow and candle
Alerts : activate push and email alerts


RECOMMENDATIONS

This indicator is used in all temporalities and in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different periods of time: hours, daily, weekly, etc.

it is very good for binary options


