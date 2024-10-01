LUNA iGold
- Experts
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- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 1 October 2024
- Activations: 10
Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program!
This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself.
Features:
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Automatic Position Adjustment: LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available.
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Rescue System: When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This feature can be manually disabled via the control panel.
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Easy Installation: The installation process is simple, requiring only minimal adjustments.
Experience LUNA and enjoy professional, efficient trading!
Recommended Settings:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)
- Trading Period: H1 (1-hour timeframe)
- Minimum Lot Size: 0.06
- Minimum Margin: $600