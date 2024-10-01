LUNA iGold

Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program!

This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself.

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Live Signal（mt4）：Click here
mt5：Click here
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Features:

  • Automatic Position Adjustment: LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available.

  • Rescue System: When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This feature can be manually disabled via the control panel.

  • Easy Installation: The installation process is simple, requiring only minimal adjustments.

Experience LUNA and enjoy professional, efficient trading!

Recommended Settings:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)
  • Trading Period: H1 (1-hour timeframe)
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.06
  • Minimum Margin: $600



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Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program! This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself. ————————————————   —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt4： Click here ————————————————   —————— Features: Automatic Position Adjustment: LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available. Rescue System: When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This feat
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