Group5 Neuro MT5

Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account.

The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems.

Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluates their stability and the possibilities for further use.

The Group5 Expert Advisor is based on the ANOPR (Associative Network of Pattern Recognition) adaptive architecture, based on five technical indicators: Bollinger Bands, WPR, RSI, Stohastic Oscillator and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, each of which has its own "depth" of application. This architecture allowed us to create a full-fledged neural network with adequate use of computer resources.

The neural network automatically undergoes relearning every day, without user participation. This allows it to remain relevant even in a rapidly changing market environment.

NO risky strategies are used. The robot can open only one position at the same time, and it's protected by the StopLoss and DD parameters.


Monitoring of trading on a real account

Version for MetaTrader 4



Broker and trading account

Broker - any. But, of course, the lower the spreads, the greater the profit.

Minimum recommended deposit - $100.

Account type - any. The trading strategy complies with the FIFO rule.



Currency pairs, timeframe, terminal

Basic recommended symbols - AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

Basic recommended timeframe - H1.

These recommendations are not final. Due to the flexibility of the architecture and a sufficient number of simple parameters of the Group5 Expert Advisor, there are many possibilities for using it on other currency pairs and timeframes. To do this, the user can run optimization at his own discretion.

Terminal - MetaTrader 5.



Parameters

  • AutoLot -if "true", the EA chooses lot size for trading by itself, depending on the account balance.
  • Lots - lot size, set by a user, if AutoLot="false".
  • Risk - part of the deposit in percent, used for automatic calculation of the lot.
  • DD - the maximum drawdown as a percentage of account balance, at which all positions of the EA on current currency pair will be closed.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit value in points.
  • StopLoss - StopLoss value in points.
  • TrailingStop - TrailingStop value in points.
  • MaxSpread - maximal value of spread for the EA to open positions.
  • EAidentifier - identifier of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from the positions of other EAs.
  • CommentOfOrders - comment to positions. Can take any value on a user choice.
  • EndOfMonthStop - if "true", the EA will not open positions at the end of a calendar month.
  • MatchPercent - the minimum required percentage of "associations" in the training sample to open a position.
  • Bands - if "true", the EA will use in learning the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • WPR - if "true", the EA will use in learning the WPR indicator.
  • RSI - if "true", the EA will use in learning the RSI indicator.
  • Stoch - if "true", the EA will use in learning the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.
  • Ichimoku - if "true", the EA will use in learning the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.
  • Depth1 - 1st level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.
  • Depth2 - 2nd level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.
  • Depth3 - 3rd level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.
  • Depth4 - 4th level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.

    • Set-files for the base recommended currency pairs can be found in the comments.

    Default parameters are for EURUSD.

    More from author
    SZ Scalper
    Evgeniy Machok
    4.27 (15)
    Experts
    For opening positions, the EA uses support and resistance levels, that are detected by advanced adaptive algorithm A. A.P.L. D. and a certain correlation of some standard indicators. The algorithm allows to detect dynamic levels of support and resistance, that gives the opportunity to respond quickly to changes of market conditions. The EA is equipped with Autorecovery function, that allows to recover drawdowns of trading account. Minimal recommended deposit: - $2000 for 0.01 lot for standard
    Yellow
    Evgeniy Machok
    4.05 (21)
    Experts
    The fully automated Yellow EA works on short-term trend changes creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. Version of Yellow Expert Advisor for MetaTrader5 . The strategy is simple, but effective. Presence of a sufficient number of parameters allows trader to customize the advisor in accordance with his trading style. Telegram: https://t.me/realfor
    Turn Indi
    Evgeniy Machok
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The new Forex indicator Turn Indi is an assistant to traders who prefer to trade “manually.” The accuracy of the signals of this indicator reaches 85-90%, which makes it an indispensable tool for intraday trading. Turn Indi finds possible points of change in the market trend by correlating several built-in filters and price movements, and this makes it possible to trade both on the trend and on the corrections of the main movement. This indicator constantly interacts with a trader, instantly rea
    Point61 Indicator
    Evgeniy Machok
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
    SD Indicator MT4
    Evgeniy Machok
    Indicators
    The SD Indicator is a powerful tool in the world of Forex trading, that combines two classical strategies: Support/Resistance levels and Supply/Demand zones. The indicator helps traders to identify potential trading opportunities in the market with high accuracy. Support and resistance levels are key price levels where buying and selling pressure converge, leading to potential price reversals. The SD Indicator identifies these levels in real-time and provides traders with a clear picture of whe
    Regal Spear MT4
    Evgeniy Machok
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. Fully automatic trading robot Regal Spear is the result of many years of monitoring the behavior of the market. Analyzing the received data, I came to the conclusion that it is necessary to give all the available information to some automatic system, which will estimate a possibility of market entering at one moment of time or another by itself. The result of this work was the creation
    Group5 Neuro MT4
    Evgeniy Machok
    Experts
    Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
    Yellow MT5 Hedge
    Evgeniy Machok
    Experts
    Extended version for MetaTrader5 of famous Yellow Expert Advisor . The fully automated Yellow MT5 Hedge EA works on short-term trend changes creating the price channel set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this channel by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. The strategy is simple, but effective. With adequate money management, the probability of stable earnings is very high. Presence of a sufficient number of parameters allows
    SD Indicator MT5
    Evgeniy Machok
    Indicators
    The SD Indicator is a powerful tool in the world of Forex trading, that combines two classical strategies: Support/Resistance levels and Supply/Demand zones. The indicator helps traders to identify potential trading opportunities in the market with high accuracy. Support and resistance levels are key price levels where buying and selling pressure converge, leading to potential price reversals. The SD Indicator identifies these levels in real-time and provides traders with a clear picture of whe
    Regal Spear MT5
    Evgeniy Machok
    Experts
    Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. Fully automatic trading robot Regal Spear is the result of many years of monitoring the behavior of the market. Analyzing the received data, I came to the conclusion that it is necessary to give all the available information to some automatic system, which will estimate a possibility of market entering at one moment of time or another by itself. The result of this work was the creation
