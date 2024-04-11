Auto TP Multicrrency

This EA is a small aid, suitable for all who like to trade on smartphones or tablets. The EA is placed on a chart and monitors all markets (multicurrency). No matter where you are, as long as you have internet, you can trade with it. Open position, set stop, and the EA automatically creates a TP in the previously set ratio (1:1, 1:2 etc.) to the stop. This is a very convenient feature that helps you manage your trades better. Ideal for trading on mobile devices. Whether you are on the bus or in the café, as long as you have time, you can trade. Further updates such as trailing stop will follow. This will make your trading more flexible and better able to respond to market changes.



