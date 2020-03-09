Bollinger Squeeze Scanner

With the Bollinger Band Squeeze Scanner in your toolkit, you'll be the first to know when the market's gearing up for a breakout – whether it's a sky-high surge or a dive into the deep end. This bad boy does all the heavy lifting for you, sniffing out those times when volatility takes a snooze. You know, when those Bollinger Bands start hugging the price action real tight? That's when you know something big might be brewing. You've got up to fifteen symbols at your fingertips, and you can tweak the parameters for not just one, but five different time frames. That's right, you're in control. Get ahead of the game with the Bollinger Band Squeeze Scanner.


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M Flow Scanner
Casey Lippy Lipschutz
Utilities
The M-Flow MFI (Money Flow Index) Scanner for MT5 is  like having a super-smart buddy who keeps an eye on the markets for you, flagging up those overbought  (>80) and oversold (<20) opportunities in real-time. It can also be used to spot divergences,which warn of a trend change in price.With the M-Flow Scanner, traders can swiftly identify potential trading opportunities.The scanner continuously monitors up to fifteen financial instruments in real-time,on five different timeframes, providing ins
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