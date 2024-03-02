M Flow Scanner

The M-Flow MFI (Money Flow Index) Scanner for MT5 is like having a super-smart buddy who keeps an eye on the markets for you, flagging up those overbought (>80) and oversold (<20) opportunities in real-time. It can also be used to spot divergences,which warn of a trend change in price.With the M-Flow Scanner, traders can swiftly identify potential trading opportunities.The scanner continuously monitors up to fifteen financial instruments in real-time,on five different timeframes, providing instant alerts when overbought (red) or oversold (green) conditions are detected.You can use the input panel to add or remove symbols and change the color settings for time frame, symbols, value, overbought, and oversold readings.The M-Flow Scanner is simple to install (experts folder), simple to use, and can be used in combination with a wide range of indicators. 




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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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Bollinger Squeeze Scanner
Casey Lippy Lipschutz
Utilities
With the Bollinger Band Squeeze Scanner in your toolkit, you'll be the first to know when the market's gearing up for a breakout – whether it's a sky-high surge or a dive into the deep end.  This bad boy does all the heavy lifting for you, sniffing out those times when volatility takes a snooze. You know, when those Bollinger Bands start hugging the price action real tight? That's when you know something big might be brewing. Y ou've got up to fifteen symbols at your fingertips, and you can twea
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