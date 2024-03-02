The M-Flow MFI (Money Flow Index) Scanner for MT5 is like having a super-smart buddy who keeps an eye on the markets for you, flagging up those overbought (>80) and oversold (<20) opportunities in real-time. It can also be used to spot divergences,which warn of a trend change in price.With the M-Flow Scanner, traders can swiftly identify potential trading opportunities.The scanner continuously monitors up to fifteen financial instruments in real-time,on five different timeframes, providing instant alerts when overbought (red) or oversold (green) conditions are detected.You can use the input panel to add or remove symbols and change the color settings for time frame, symbols, value, overbought, and oversold readings.The M-Flow Scanner is simple to install (experts folder), simple to use, and can be used in combination with a wide range of indicators.







