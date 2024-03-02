TTA Time Price Grid

On the chart, draw grids for price and time at round numbers for easy reference.

  • "Parameter Input" allows for setting price intervals for each period.
  • The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) are thicker and more prominent than other lines, making them easily distinguishable.
  • The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) can be set to a different color than other lines.
  • Colors at various points can be individually configured.
  • Symbols and timeframes can be displayed, and their placement is customizable.
  • The time display can be set either above or below.
  • The displayed time can be selected from server time, local time (PC time), and user-defined (allowing for setting the time difference with the server).

Free to use.

We hope it proves helpful in your trading endeavors.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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On the chart, draw grids for price and time at round numbers for easy reference. "Parameter Input" allows for setting price intervals for each period. The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) are thicker and more prominent than other lines, making them easily distinguishable. The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) can be set to a different color than other lines. Colors at various points can be individually configured. Symbols and timeframes can be displayed, and t
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Smart Radar for AUDCAD
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Experts
１．Product Introduction This EA specializes in automated trading for AUDCAD. Both Australia and Canada are major resource-exporting countries, have stable banking sectors, and are geopolitically stable regions, leading to a relatively stable price movement range for the AUDCAD currency pair. Leveraging this characteristic, it combines multiple strategies to make entry and exit decisions.   Currency Pair AUDCAD Trading Style Day Trading to Swing Trading Maximum Number of Positions User-defined (De
Trading Console
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Utilities
Trading Console makes your trading experience comfortable! This application cannot be tested in the strategy tester. Please obtain the demo version from the following link and test it. Download DEMO ver. This is for a demo account. 1. Features to help you during trading: (1) Display and Notifications for Economic Indicators: Receive alerts, push notifications, and emails a few minutes before the release of economic indicators. The screen flashes during alerts, making it easy to notice. Customi
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Here are the results of the forward test. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer is an innovative trading tool designed as a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor). This EA accurately captures the trend of USDJPY by combining multiple SMAs (Simple Moving Averages), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and StdDev (Standard Deviation). By using multiple SMAs, it analyzes trends over different periods simultaneously, and by combining indicators such as RSI and StdDev, it detects market overheating and overbought/ov
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pete080368 2026.05.20 09:27 
 

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