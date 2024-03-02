TTA Time Price Grid
- Utilities
-
Takuma 髙Kyo-I've loved making things since I was little. I also like music.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 March 2024
On the chart, draw grids for price and time at round numbers for easy reference.
- "Parameter Input" allows for setting price intervals for each period.
- The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) are thicker and more prominent than other lines, making them easily distinguishable.
- The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) can be set to a different color than other lines.
- Colors at various points can be individually configured.
- Symbols and timeframes can be displayed, and their placement is customizable.
- The time display can be set either above or below.
- The displayed time can be selected from server time, local time (PC time), and user-defined (allowing for setting the time difference with the server).
Free to use.
We hope it proves helpful in your trading endeavors.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating