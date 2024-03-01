MyVolume Profile Scalper FV

4
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA'nın ÜCRETSİZ Versiyonu https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661


Önerilen döviz çiftleri:

ETHUSD

ALTIN/XAUUSD

AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

AUDUSD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

EURUSD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

GBPUSD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

NZDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

ETHUSD

BTCUSD

US30 NAKİT



Zaman dilimi: tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışma



-------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

--> Ticareti Planlayın ve Ticareti Planlayın. Piyasa farklı tepki verirse yeni bir plan yapın ve yeni planla işlem yapın.

--> Geçmiş performans gelecekte aynı sonuçları garanti etmez çünkü piyasa her zaman değişkendir.

--> Gerçek bir hesap kullanmadan önce aylar boyunca bir demo hesabı kullanarak ileri testi yapın.

--> Açgözlü olmayın,...Yapabileceğiniz en riskli şey açgözlülük yapmaktır.



*Risk Uyarısı: CFD'ler karmaşık araçlardır ve kaldıraç nedeniyle hızla para kaybetme riski yüksektir. CFD'lerin nasıl çalıştığını anlayıp anlamadığınızı ve paranızı kaybetme riskini göze alıp alamayacağınızı düşünmelisiniz.





İyi şanlar.
Domenico Argentiero
316
Domenico Argentiero 2024.06.23 15:07 
 

Ottimo EA , ottimo supporto , Ahmad è un grande sviluppatore e ottimo Trader , persona unica - Consigliatissimo !!!

IATradingScalping
2360
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:04 
 

Gracias por crear éste EA, recomiendo operar con precaución, hacer primero pruebas de backtesting. Sigo haciendo pruebas, Saludos

Afri Rinaldi Prakoso
227
Afri Rinaldi Prakoso 2024.04.11 03:41 
 

nice robot, thank you

IATradingScalping
2360
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:04 
 

Gracias por crear éste EA, recomiendo operar con precaución, hacer primero pruebas de backtesting. Sigo haciendo pruebas, Saludos

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
38887
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2024.03.09 07:16
Thank you for taking the time to try this EA,...
I suggest you try and learn more about this EA by using a Demo account for several months. Look for the right setup for you. The default setup is not the best, and all time frames are scanned (I recommend only large TFs so they are not aggressive), as well as TP/SL settings, lot size, martingale, etc... look for one that suits you... good luck
patrickdrew
2731
patrickdrew 2024.03.06 08:29 
 

This is basically a very agressive Martingale trader. As such it works fine... as they all do.... but it IS very agressive. So... Becareful your LS and your TF. On testing it went from 0 to -400 in 5 seconds on M1. So suggest higher TF and account protection. 4/5 stars because this does work and does generate profit. Minus one star as you will blow up your account one day!

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
38887
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2024.03.07 22:37
Thank you, the default setting is martingale enable, and scanning all TF for the volume profile. For more calm, use high TF for the volume profile to be scanning, disable martingale by setting the lot to multiply to 1, set grid size/distance longer, set the grid size/distance multiplier, set max order (set to 0 if you want only single-shot order). also utilize the stop loss as well for conservatives... good luck
İncelemeye yanıt