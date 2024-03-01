MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
- Sürüm: 1.32
- Güncellendi: 18 Haziran 2024
Gracias por crear éste EA, recomiendo operar con precaución, hacer primero pruebas de backtesting. Sigo haciendo pruebas, Saludos
nice robot, thank you
Despite positive back testing this EA emptied my live account in 48 hours. It does not seem to be able to tell the trend and instead it keeps doubling down on a loosing position.
Is trading with this advisor limited by time or can it work indefinitely? Ahmad, if it’s not difficult, please post the set-file with conservative settings?
Ottimo EA , ottimo supporto , Ahmad è un grande sviluppatore e ottimo Trader , persona unica - Consigliatissimo !!!
This is basically a very agressive Martingale trader. As such it works fine... as they all do.... but it IS very agressive. So... Becareful your LS and your TF. On testing it went from 0 to -400 in 5 seconds on M1. So suggest higher TF and account protection. 4/5 stars because this does work and does generate profit. Minus one star as you will blow up your account one day!
