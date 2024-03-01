MyVolume Profile Scalper FV

4
Version GRATUITE de MyVolume Profile Scalper EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661


Paires de devises recommandées :

ETHUSD

OR/XAUUSD

AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

AUDUSD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

EURUSD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

GBPUSD

CADNZD

NZDCHF

USDJPY

USDNZD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

ETHUSD

BTCUSD

30 USD EN ESPÈCES



Calendrier : travailler pour tous les délais



-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------

-> Planifiez le commerce et échangez le plan. Si le marché réagit différemment, élaborez un nouveau plan et négociez le nouveau plan.

--> Les performances passées ne garantissent pas les mêmes résultats dans le futur, car le marché est constamment volatil.

-> Faites le test avancé en utilisant un compte démo pendant des mois avant d'utiliser un compte réel.

--> Ne soyez pas gourmand,... La chose la plus risquée que vous puissiez faire est d'être gourmand.



*Avertissement sur les risques : les CFD sont des instruments complexes et comportent un risque élevé de perte d'argent rapide en raison de l'effet de levier. Vous devez vous demander si vous comprenez le fonctionnement des CFD et si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre le risque élevé de perdre votre argent.





Bonne chance.
Avis 6
Domenico Argentiero
316
Domenico Argentiero 2024.06.23 15:07 
 

Ottimo EA , ottimo supporto , Ahmad è un grande sviluppatore e ottimo Trader , persona unica - Consigliatissimo !!!

IATradingScalping
2360
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:04 
 

Gracias por crear éste EA, recomiendo operar con precaución, hacer primero pruebas de backtesting. Sigo haciendo pruebas, Saludos

Afri Rinaldi Prakoso
227
Afri Rinaldi Prakoso 2024.04.11 03:41 
 

nice robot, thank you

Chaise Taylor
245
Chaise Taylor 2024.07.26 06:26 
 

Despite positive back testing this EA emptied my live account in 48 hours. It does not seem to be able to tell the trend and instead it keeps doubling down on a loosing position.

matvei4475
16
matvei4475 2024.06.30 21:39 
 

Is trading with this advisor limited by time or can it work indefinitely? Ahmad, if it’s not difficult, please post the set-file with conservative settings?

patrickdrew
2731
patrickdrew 2024.03.06 08:29 
 

This is basically a very agressive Martingale trader. As such it works fine... as they all do.... but it IS very agressive. So... Becareful your LS and your TF. On testing it went from 0 to -400 in 5 seconds on M1. So suggest higher TF and account protection. 4/5 stars because this does work and does generate profit. Minus one star as you will blow up your account one day!

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
38887
Réponse du développeur Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2024.03.07 22:37
Thank you, the default setting is martingale enable, and scanning all TF for the volume profile. For more calm, use high TF for the volume profile to be scanning, disable martingale by setting the lot to multiply to 1, set grid size/distance longer, set the grid size/distance multiplier, set max order (set to 0 if you want only single-shot order). also utilize the stop loss as well for conservatives... good luck
Répondre à l'avis