Shreem Fox

Introducing Shreem.Fox: Your Premier Automated Grid Trading Bot for MetaTrader 4/5

Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet Shreem.Fox, the sophisticated automated trading bot meticulously crafted for traders seeking precision, efficiency, and profitability in their trading endeavors. Shreem.Fox harnesses the power of advanced grid trading strategies to revolutionize your approach to the market, offering unparalleled flexibility, customization, and performance.

At the heart of Shreem.Fox lies its innovative grid trading strategy, a proven technique utilized by seasoned traders to navigate volatile markets with finesse. By strategically placing buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, Shreem.Fox capitalizes on market fluctuations, exploiting price differentials to generate consistent profits. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Shreem.Fox provides you with the tools and expertise to thrive in today's dynamic financial landscape.

What sets Shreem.Fox apart is its commitment to adaptability and customization. Tailor your trading experience with Shreem.Fox's comprehensive suite of customizable parameters, allowing you to fine-tune grid spacing, lot sizes, risk management settings, and more. With Shreem.Fox, you have the flexibility to design a trading strategy that aligns perfectly with your goals, preferences, and risk tolerance, empowering you to trade with confidence and precision.

Shreem.Fox doesn't just execute trades – it provides you with invaluable insights and analytics to inform your decision-making process. With real-time monitoring and reporting features, you can track your trading performance, analyze historical data, and identify patterns and trends, enabling you to refine your strategies and optimize your results over time.

Designed with user experience in mind, Shreem.Fox boasts an intuitive interface and user-friendly controls, ensuring seamless navigation and effortless execution. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Shreem.Fox makes automated trading accessible to everyone, empowering you to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to achieve your financial goals.

Compatible with MetaTrader 4/5 platforms, Shreem.Fox seamlessly integrates into your existing trading setup, providing you with a reliable and efficient solution for automated grid trading. Say goodbye to manual trading and hello to the future of trading automation with Shreem.Fox.

Unlock the potential of grid trading and embark on a journey towards trading success like never before. Experience the power of Shreem.Fox today and join the ranks of elite traders who trust Shreem.Fox to elevate their trading performance and achieve their financial dreams.

Ready to revolutionize your trading? Get started with Shreem.Fox now and discover a world of possibilities in the financial markets.


Please Note:

For Settings use this as follows

this works best on US30(DJI),GBPUSD,EURUSD,USOIL,Etc

SET

TP for US30 should be used in 100,200,300,Etc

Recommended= 500

TP for Others should be 1,2,3,4,5,Etc

Recommended= 6 or 8.


Produits recommandés
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Experts
Avis important : L'Expert Advisor Fire Wave est spécifiquement conçu pour fonctionner sur la paire GBP/USD en utilisant l'échelle de temps de 5 minutes. Utiliser l'EA sur des échelles de temps plus élevées (comme H1 ou plus) augmente significativement le risque et pourrait entraîner des pertes plus importantes que prévu. Cela est dû aux calculs uniques de la stratégie, optimisés pour le graphique de 5 minutes. Cependant, si vous préférez un risque plus faible avec des rendements moindres, l'EA p
Phantom Trader Bot
Victor Manuel Suarez Torres
Experts
Phantom Trader – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 4 Phantom Trader is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). This EA applies a technical approach based on a combination of two strategies: detection of support/resistance zones and candlestick pattern recognition. It is intended for traders seeking an automated tool with a clear and adaptable entry logic, suitable for the London and New York sessions. Main Features: Combined strategy: Aut
EA Mining Lots
Truong Vu Van
Experts
This EA is designed for mining lots. Open a buy sell order based on the timeframe M15 candle sticks. When the price goes over open order EA  keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.  Requirement -          Flatform: MT4 -          Symbol: XAUUSD. -          Time frame: M15 -          Minimum deposit: >1000$ -          Leverage: 1:500 and higher -          ECN broker -          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
TPS Gbp And Eur Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA: Unleash the Power of Precision Scalping Experience the cutting-edge of scalping technology with the TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA. This expert advisor is meticulously designed to capitalize on micro market movements in the GBP and EUR currency pairs, offering you unparalleled precision and profitability in your trading. Ultra-Fast Execution: The TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA operates with lightning speed, executing trades in the blink of an eye. Take advantage of r
Fenix cta
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana
Experts
Voici le texte traduit en français : --- **L'EA "FENIX CTA" est idéal pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping hautement configurable et automatisée, capable d'exécuter des opérations rapides avec une gestion efficace des risques.** L'EA "FENIX CTA" est recommandé exclusivement pour le trading sur les indices US30 et NAS100, et est livré avec un ensemble prêt à l'emploi ayant un taux de réussite supérieur à 92 %. Cela en fait une solution efficace pour les traders cherchan
Mighty Scalper
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Mighty Scalper LightEA A Trend Friendly EA There are different and complex logic mixed in it It begins to work, simply with a BreakOut strategy and Works in PARTIAL CLOSE and CLOSE TIME LIMIT you had never seen before in the market expert... It opens an order and use partial close in a specific levels and close order within a specific time ( if order still live ) No Martingale and hedging It works any kind of broker, but lower spread gets more gain Fast optimization for strategy tester ( for n
Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor
Hemant Agarwal
Experts
This EA detects fast moving trend and opens and closes buy/sell position in jest few seconds only. Life of a trade is of only few seconds, that's why it is called Ultimate True Scalper EA. Recommendations for this EA: Please use given .Set (preset) file for better results from this EA. EA default settings may not be optimum so preset file must be used. You may find this .Set file in Comments section. EA gives best results on GBPUSD, Minutes-15 time frame. Broker should be 5-dgits. Broker should
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
Experts
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
Alphabet AI MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
Experts
Alphabet AI est un conseiller qui utilise la stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Cela signifie qu'il exploite la propriété naturelle des marchés de revenir à leur moyenne après de fortes déviations. L'algorithme analyse en permanence le prix actuel de l'actif et le compare aux niveaux moyens calculés. Tout écart important du prix par rapport à sa valeur moyenne est interprété par le conseiller comme un signal d'action : lorsque la limite supérieure est dépassée, il ouvre des positions courtes, an
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Experts
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Experts
EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
Trade Monster
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Main Features Detect the best and most successful point of trend and reversal trend Easy-to-use Intuitive easy setup Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate Configuring not required Watches multiple timeframes for support and resistance Customizable Trailing stoploss and takeprofit Automatic Lot Size Optimization Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in c
Adom Super
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
New super Adom amazing mt4 trading rich Ea. full of so many parameters to enhance trading experience and make trading so easy it is supported by so many options on strategies , risk management Winrate and drawdown control also sessions and many options on trading timing and lot seize it consist of many sections in parameters and nice analysis through visual settings
ANOVA Seeking
Mano Boonsok
Experts
**Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)** **Core Statistical Framework:** 1. **ANOVA Analysis:**    - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance    - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions    - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation 2. **R-squared Analysis:**    - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)    - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)    - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)    - Combined R² for overall market state    - Determines sid
Candle System EA
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Candle System EA is an automated trading robot that does not use any indicators and can trade using only candles. Opens orders using candle systems and algorithms we have created. It opens transaction using 5 different time frames. Works with 4 different pairs. Our goal with this EA is to find the right entry points. There is no need for any external intervention. Automatically does the EA all the work Real account live results = https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/862495 Features and Recommendati
Lucky Star SO and MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence  Expert advisor signal A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in man
Unbrekeable
SHEYLA SOFTWARE
4 (1)
Experts
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.  Price $69.99 4 of 10 left at this Price Next 10 copies $149.99. Expert will be available on sale untill 1 of January.   Unbrekeable for XAUUSD is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning analysis and an incredible trend detection system.   This EA tries to win 1% of the account in each of the trades!!!! works like magic :)   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses   XAUUSD in 2015-2020
GU Spot
Wartono
Experts
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
PackTrading
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
Fully automatic indicator - type trading expert . Entry into the market is based on the signals of two indicators . A distinctive feature of this expert Advisor is that it is possible to enter the market both as single positions and as a Pack of positions at the entry point . Entering with a bundle of positions makes it possible to " spread out " the entry point a little and allow several positions and bundles to enter the market at a more favorable price if the price goes against the direction
Potencialmente Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
A MetaTrader 4 (MT4) expert advisor that uses pending orders for price breakouts is an automated tool designed to capture profits during sharp market movements. Its primary function is to place pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at predetermined levels, which are then activated when the price breaks through these levels, indicating a potential trend. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller One of the key advantages of such expert ad
Martingale Expert Advisor
HITESH ARORA
Experts
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Martingale EA is a multicurrency Expert Advisor using martingale or grid technique to trade the market. Trading strategy: Manual Entry + Automated Trade Management Manual Entry : User can input the starting trade type in the EA based on their analysis. The EA has no intelligence of its own to decide the entry trade type. Intelligence can be added in the EA upon request. Automated Trade Management : It manages the trade using martingale or gr
Trendster
Ehizogie Iredia
Experts
Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate. This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and
Trailing Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Experts
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
IntelliTrade
Vasile Silviu Urs
Experts
Présentation de notre robot de trading innovant, conçu pour vous aider à atteindre une rentabilité maximale sur le marché des changes. Notre robot de trading utilise des algorithmes avancés pour placer des ordres en attente au-dessus ou en dessous du prix actuel, avec la possibilité de définir des paramètres de prise de profit et d'arrêt de perte. Cela permet une gestion précise des risques, vous permettant de limiter vos pertes et de maximiser vos gains. Notre robot de trading est également é
CatchTheWave EA
Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
The CatchTheWave Expert Advisor for Forex is a software designed to automate trading on the foreign exchange market in real time. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. Thus, he can apply the most advanced technical indicators and market analysis based on previously made transactions. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various
Folow The Trend
Hassan Ez Zahid
Experts
In the world of forex, I have always looked for ways that give us the possibility of profit despite the difficult conditions that the market is going through. Therefore, a new method had to be devised to profit in spite of the fact that the market was in a small amount. Therefore, I devoted all my time to creating a method based on quantitative analysis of forex, so that you trade away from the range. Which is considered the only obstacle that limits the possibility of knowing the right directi
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis