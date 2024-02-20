Automatic TPSL

  • Utilities
  • Xin You Lin
    Xin You Lin

    Xin You Lin

    • 金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师 at  粤港澳大湾区
    • China
    • 1419
    大家好！我是一名金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师，外文名：Golden Wings
  • Version: 2.1
  • Activations: 5
Automatic profit and loss:

The EA uses advanced artificial intelligence programs,

Track chart orders in real time,

Accurately capture completed orders on charts loaded with EA,

The EA automatically adds a profit stop loss to the order according to the set profit stop loss,

Greatly save traders order time, after the order EA automatically add profit stop loss

It also adds a barrier to protect funds for traders who forget to set up stop-profit and stop-loss.

Suggestion:

Currency pair: currency
Time frame: Any
Minimum deposit: No requirement
Broker time: GMT +3
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with very low spreads.
Important: It's important to use low spread accounts for the best results!
Specifications:
Stop SL
Profit stopping TP
Magic Number. Magic number
The installation is very simple and does not require any changes to the Settings, and the default Settings are perfect for most brokers who use GMT+2 and DST server time.
Use VPS to make EA work 24/7 (highly recommended)
Attention:

Whether it is manually opened orders or other EA opened orders,

As soon as the EA recognizes that there is an order for the variety loading the chart,

Will give the order to modify the new profit and loss,

Therefore, it is recommended not to open other EA at the same time, so as not to affect the normal effect of EA

Disclaimer:

EA is not responsible for personal account profit or loss
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По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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Xin You Lin
Utilities
The main function of this EA: use AI to quickly capture the price of the order, batch modify the stop profit and stop loss to the specified price position. For example, you have 5 buy orders for XAUUSD, and the opening prices are 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495 respectively. You can modify the stop profit to 2530 and the stop loss to 2480 through this EA batch. Good luck with your deal! Wechat: FX-AIEA QQ: 2813871972 Email: lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome
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Arbitrage Indicators
Xin You Lin
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Arbitrage Indicators is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator that uses the best trading principles of the latest AI arbitrage models. This indicator provides accurate buy and sell signals. Applies to currency pairs only. It has six different metrics options, MACD, KDJ, RSI, CCI, RVI, DEMARK. It can be freely switched by users, and intuitively shows the direction and reversal signal of the currency pair. When the two lines cross colors, the currency has a high probability of rev
AI Fibonacci Indicators
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AI Fibonacci Indicators (Non-Redraw) is a professional and easy-to-use AI fully automated Fibonacci generator Forex trading indicator that uses the latest AI technology to automatically identify accurate Fibonacci positions on charts and automatically plot them on charts. This indicator provides accurate Fibonacci important price positions. Applicable to any currency pair and other products. It has seven function switches, There are five different Fibonacci types (" Fibonacci retracement line "
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Xin You Lin
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Xin You Lin
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Xin You Lin
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This "MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
MT4 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
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MT4 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
VWAP Volume Price Indicator
Xin You Lin
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VWAP FX-AIEA - Institutional-level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi-cycle anchoring While most traders use VWAP as a single-day line, VWAP FX-AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi-cycle anchoring technology and triple sta
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle
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VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle FX-AIEA – Institutional-level dynamic value zone, guiding you with the "smart money"  Say goodbye to the ordinary VWAP, and experience the precise game of multi-period anchoring.  Most traders view VWAP as a simple intraday moving average line, but VWAP FX-AIEA elevates this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is no longer a weighted average line; instead, it is a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support-resistance system.
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Xin You Lin
Utilities
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
Arrow trend MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
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Xin You Lin
Experts
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MT5 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe
Xin You Lin
Utilities
This "MT5 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
MT5 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Utilities
MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
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Xin You Lin
Indicators
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Xin You Lin
Indicators
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RockFirm FXAIEA
Xin You Lin
Experts
Here is the English translation of your product description, tailored for the MQL5 Market or international promotion. --- RockFirm FX-AIEA V5.18 — The "Self-Adaptive AI Smart Gold Algorithm" Engineered for High-Volatility XAUUSD on M5 (2026+) Symbol:XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 and above (5-minute chart and higher)   Core Highlights: Powered by Next-Gen AI & Machine Learning:This is not a simple grid or Martingale strategy. It is an AI decision-making model specifically trained on massive
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