Automatic TPSL

Automatic profit and loss:





The EA uses advanced artificial intelligence programs,





Track chart orders in real time,





Accurately capture completed orders on charts loaded with EA,





The EA automatically adds a profit stop loss to the order according to the set profit stop loss,





Greatly save traders order time, after the order EA automatically add profit stop loss





It also adds a barrier to protect funds for traders who forget to set up stop-profit and stop-loss.





Suggestion:





Currency pair: currency

Time frame: Any

Minimum deposit: No requirement

Broker time: GMT +3

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with very low spreads.

Important: It's important to use low spread accounts for the best results!

Specifications:

Stop SL

Profit stopping TP

Magic Number. Magic number

The installation is very simple and does not require any changes to the Settings, and the default Settings are perfect for most brokers who use GMT+2 and DST server time.

Use VPS to make EA work 24/7 (highly recommended)

Attention:





Whether it is manually opened orders or other EA opened orders,





As soon as the EA recognizes that there is an order for the variety loading the chart,





Will give the order to modify the new profit and loss,





Therefore, it is recommended not to open other EA at the same time, so as not to affect the normal effect of EA





Disclaimer:





EA is not responsible for personal account profit or loss