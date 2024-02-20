Automatic TPSL
- Utilities
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Xin You Lin大家好！我是一名金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师，外文名：Golden Wings
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Automatic profit and loss:
The EA uses advanced artificial intelligence programs,
Track chart orders in real time,
Accurately capture completed orders on charts loaded with EA,
The EA automatically adds a profit stop loss to the order according to the set profit stop loss,
Greatly save traders order time, after the order EA automatically add profit stop loss
It also adds a barrier to protect funds for traders who forget to set up stop-profit and stop-loss.
Suggestion:
Currency pair: currency
Time frame: Any
Minimum deposit: No requirement
Broker time: GMT +3
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with very low spreads.
Important: It's important to use low spread accounts for the best results!
Specifications:
Stop SL
Profit stopping TP
Magic Number. Magic number
The installation is very simple and does not require any changes to the Settings, and the default Settings are perfect for most brokers who use GMT+2 and DST server time.
Use VPS to make EA work 24/7 (highly recommended)
Attention:
Whether it is manually opened orders or other EA opened orders,
As soon as the EA recognizes that there is an order for the variety loading the chart,
Will give the order to modify the new profit and loss,
Therefore, it is recommended not to open other EA at the same time, so as not to affect the normal effect of EA
Disclaimer:
EA is not responsible for personal account profit or loss