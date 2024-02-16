Tick Recorder MT5

The Real Ticks Recording Indicator for MetaTrader 5 backtesting is a powerful tool designed to enable traders to simulate their trading strategies with utmost accuracy and realism. This indicator captures and stores real market ticks, allowing you to replay past market conditions with extreme fidelity, thereby enhancing the precision and reliability of strategy tests.

Key Features:

  1. Real-Time Tick Capture: The indicator records each market price movement in real-time, ensuring an accurate representation of past trading conditions.

  2. Tick Data Storage: All captured ticks are stored in an internal database, ensuring quick and efficient access during backtesting.

  3. Compatibility with Different Assets and Timeframes: Works on all assets available on MetaTrader 5, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, on any timeframe.

  4. Easy to Use: Intuitive interface that allows users to start and stop tick recording with just a few clicks.

  5. Flexible Settings: Users have the ability to customize the indicator according to their preferences, adjusting the recording timeframe and other relevant parameters.

  6. Compatibility with Strategy Testers: Seamless integration with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, facilitating the execution of detailed and accurate backtests.

  7. Detailed Analysis: Provides detailed statistics on the quality of recorded ticks, including the quantity of captured ticks, update frequency, and latency.

  8. Technical Support: Offers dedicated technical support to help users set up and use the indicator effectively.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Accuracy: By using real tick data, backtest results more accurately reflect market conditions.
  • Improved Decision Making: Enables traders to evaluate their strategies in more realistic market conditions, facilitating more precise and informed analysis.
  • Risk Reduction: By testing strategies in realistic market conditions, traders can identify and correct potential flaws before risking real capital.

The Real Ticks Recording Indicator for MetaTrader 5 backtesting is an essential tool for traders looking to enhance the effectiveness of their trading strategies and make more informed and well-founded decisions in the financial markets.


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Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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Speed Indicator for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
This MQL5 Speed Indicator script calculates the average speed of price movements for a selected financial instrument over a specified period. It uses the arithmetic mean to determine the average speed, which is computed by dividing the distance (change in price) by the time interval. The indicator then displays this value as a histogram in a separate window. Average Speed Calculation : The speed is calculated using the formula v = d t v = \frac{d}{t} v = t d ​ , where d d d is the price differen
Visual Book for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Utilities
This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator script is designed to create a visual book representation of the market order book, displaying buy and sell orders directly on the chart. The indicator uses the following features: Customizable Width and Colors : The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders. Market Book Data Handling : It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the char
Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
The "Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5" is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify key order block zones in the financial markets. Order blocks are areas of institutional buying and selling, often marking significant price levels where market reversals or continuations are likely to occur. This indicator provides a visual representation of these zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Accurate Order Block Identi
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
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