Visual Book for MT5

This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator script is designed to create a visual book representation of the market order book, displaying buy and sell orders directly on the chart. The indicator uses the following features:

  • Customizable Width and Colors: The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders.
  • Market Book Data Handling: It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the chart.
  • Dynamic Chart Updates: The indicator dynamically updates the visual representation as the market book changes, ensuring the display is always current with the latest order information.

This tool is useful for traders who want to visualize the depth of the market directly on their charts, helping them make more informed trading decisions.


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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