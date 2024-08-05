Visual Book for MT5

This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator script is designed to create a visual book representation of the market order book, displaying buy and sell orders directly on the chart. The indicator uses the following features:

Customizable Width and Colors : The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders.

: The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders. Market Book Data Handling : It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the chart.

: It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the chart. Dynamic Chart Updates: The indicator dynamically updates the visual representation as the market book changes, ensuring the display is always current with the latest order information.

This tool is useful for traders who want to visualize the depth of the market directly on their charts, helping them make more informed trading decisions.



