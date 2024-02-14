Gray zone gold xauusd only

forex indicator GRAY ZONE for gold xauusd use with price action and Breakout 

time frame 15 and 30 m

platform mt4

use with price action and break 

good tp 20

use sl 

warning

only for one account mt4 

Trading risks must be taken into account

New traders are always excited to jump into action. When you’re putting your hard earned money on the line, it’s important to make sure you’re equipped with a strong foundation. Learn the ins and outs of the market and test yourself with paper trading before entering the big leagues


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